AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus

In response to unremitted market speculation, AMP has confirmed that it held discussions with multiple parties, including real estate investment trust Dexus.

In an update to investors, AMP said the discussions regarded the potential sale of the assets and businesses of Collimate Capital; Collimate Capital being the newly rebranded private markets business of AMP Capital.

Collimate was originally proposed to be demerged from the AMP Group in the first half of 2022. According to an April 2021 AMP statement, this move would "create two more focused businesses, better equipped to pursue and allocate capital to distinct growth opportunities and realise efficiencies."

However, should a deal between AMP and Dexus eventuate, the plan to demerge and float Collimate on the ASX would effectively end.

AMP also said: "While these discussions continue, AMP remains in a position to pursue either a sale or demerger of these businesses."

"AMP will continue these discussions with a focus on maximising the value for shareholders by getting the best outcome for clients and employees."

Similarly, Dexus noted the ongoing speculation about a deal with AMP's Australian real estate and infrastructure equity businesses.

Though the company stopped short of providing any certainty that an acquisition will eventuate.

Dexus only revealed that it regularly reviews strategic opportunities and will update the market as necessary.

After the public acknowledgement of deal discussions, Dexus and AMP's stock had risen 0.46% and 0.47% respectively at 10:30am AEST.