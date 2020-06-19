AMP Capital names new chief

AMP Capital has named a new chief executive to take over from Adam Tindall who is retiring after five years in the role.

Boe Pahari, AMP Capital's current global head of infrastructure equity and director, North-West region (UK, Europe and the Americas), will succeed Tindall effective 1 July 2020.

AMP said during his time as chief executive of AMP Capital, Tindall grew assets under management by approximately $43 billion and increased the operating earnings of the business by more than 43%.

Pahari joined AMP Capital in 2010 and led the development and global expansion of the infrastructure equity business and, AMP said, has been a key driver in AMP Capital's growth over the past five years.

Tindall will work with Pahari through a transition period to ensure an orderly handover.

As part of his wider responsibilities as AMP Capital chief executive, Pahari will continue to oversee the infrastructure equity business.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said AMP Capital operates in globally competitive markets in which scale and differentiated capabilities have become fundamental.

"With Adam's [Tindall] decision to retire, we have sought to appoint a leader with a global view and track record for growth," De Ferrari said.

"Boe [Pahari] has led the international expansion of our infrastructure equity business over the past six years, demonstrating his capability and strategic acumen."

De Ferrari said as incoming chief executive, Pahari's mandate will be to continue to grow the business, capitalising on its strengths and the opportunities in infrastructure and real assets.

"I would like to thank Adam for his dedicated and thoughtful leadership of AMP Capital over the past five years," De Ferrari said.

"AMP Capital has continued its growth under his watch, and he leaves with our best wishes."

Pahari joined AMP Capital in March 2010 as head of infrastructure, Asia and Australia, before transferring to the same role in Europe & the Americas.

In December 2014 he was then named global head and managing partner, infrastructure equity and in 2016, his role was expanded to include leadership of the distribution functions supporting the North-West region.

Pahari has over 25 year's international experience in financial services, including with Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank and 13 years with ABN AMRO in North America, Europe and Asia.

"I'm honoured to have been appointed as chief executive of AMP Capital and to be entrusted with the task of leading its continued growth," Pahari said.

"We have substantial scope to expand globally, further leveraging our strengths, particularly in infrastructure and real assets.

"I'm firmly focused on ensuring AMP Capital maintains the unwavering commitment to clients it has had under Adam's leadership, and continues to adapt to deliver the investment capabilities they need. I'm looking forward to getting started."