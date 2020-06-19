NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital names new chief
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   8:16AM

AMP Capital has named a new chief executive to take over from Adam Tindall who is retiring after five years in the role.

Boe Pahari, AMP Capital's current global head of infrastructure equity and director, North-West region (UK, Europe and the Americas), will succeed Tindall effective 1 July 2020.

AMP said during his time as chief executive of AMP Capital, Tindall grew assets under management by approximately $43 billion and increased the operating earnings of the business by more than 43%.

Pahari joined AMP Capital in 2010 and led the development and global expansion of the infrastructure equity business and, AMP said, has been a key driver in AMP Capital's growth over the past five years.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Tindall will work with Pahari through a transition period to ensure an orderly handover.

As part of his wider responsibilities as AMP Capital chief executive, Pahari will continue to oversee the infrastructure equity business.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said AMP Capital operates in globally competitive markets in which scale and differentiated capabilities have become fundamental.

"With Adam's [Tindall] decision to retire, we have sought to appoint a leader with a global view and track record for growth," De Ferrari said.

"Boe [Pahari] has led the international expansion of our infrastructure equity business over the past six years, demonstrating his capability and strategic acumen."

De Ferrari said as incoming chief executive, Pahari's mandate will be to continue to grow the business, capitalising on its strengths and the opportunities in infrastructure and real assets.

"I would like to thank Adam for his dedicated and thoughtful leadership of AMP Capital over the past five years," De Ferrari said.

"AMP Capital has continued its growth under his watch, and he leaves with our best wishes."

Pahari joined AMP Capital in March 2010 as head of infrastructure, Asia and Australia, before transferring to the same role in Europe & the Americas.

In December 2014 he was then named global head and managing partner, infrastructure equity and in 2016, his role was expanded to include leadership of the distribution functions supporting the North-West region.

Pahari has over 25 year's international experience in financial services, including with Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank and 13 years with ABN AMRO in North America, Europe and Asia.

"I'm honoured to have been appointed as chief executive of AMP Capital and to be entrusted with the task of leading its continued growth," Pahari said.

"We have substantial scope to expand globally, further leveraging our strengths, particularly in infrastructure and real assets.

"I'm firmly focused on ensuring AMP Capital maintains the unwavering commitment to clients it has had under Adam's leadership, and continues to adapt to deliver the investment capabilities they need. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Read more: AMP CapitalAdam TindallABN AMROBoe PahariCitigroupCommonwealth BankFrancesco De Ferrari
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
Boutique expands investment team
Suncorp nabs business, private banking executive
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
Count Financial makes growth-focused hire
Former CBA executive nabs industry body lead role
Schroders nabs Mercer product boss
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Wealth platform appoints technology lead
Retirement funder adds two new executives
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ylkw99lq