AMP Capital cuts fees on equities fund

AMP Capital has dropped the management fees on its ESG-focused equities fund by 15bps, while also updating its screening thresholds.

The AMP Capital Sustainable Share Fund will shift from charging 70 bps per year to 55 bps per year.

It has tightened its screening for thermal coal producing stocks from 10% of coal-production-related revenue to 1%.

"A 1% threshold screens out companies actively producing thermal coal used for energy. The threshold however allows for companies that may produce thermal coal as an unavoidable by-product of metallurgical coal extraction, which is currently still considered to be essential for sustainable development," AMP Capital said in a letter sent to investors.

The fund will also go from targeting 30% lower carbon footprint than its benchmark to targeting 50% lower carbon footprint.

AMP Capital said implementing the above two changes may incur some buy/sell costs but they will be low.

"These enhancements reflect a shift to more areas for potential divestments on ethical grounds, which we expect may result in the fFund being more ethically active, such as in the area of fossil fuels, where we have conducted extensive research into how we can best support the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement with our investments," it said, adding that there was no change to the broader investment style.