Alpha females

The integration of environmental, social and governance concerns (ESG) into investment decisions has well and truly gone mainstream - but there is one element of governance that still flies under the radar for many investors.

That is, gender diversity in leadership. Most ESG funds will screen out weapons, tobacco, companies that harm the environment and companies with exploitative supply chains.

However, comparatively few specifically screen for gender diversity in leadership. Verve Super chief executive Christina Hobbs says for a long time she has asked herself why this isn't a more mainstream ESG metric for investors - especially given the results.

"I find it really perplexing that it's not more mainstream. But I think when it comes to financial institutions, including superannuation funds, those investment teams themselves are very male dominated and they are very traditional in how they invest," she says.

Hobbs was on the board of fossil fuel-free super fund Future Super when it first launched. She says she remembers that at the time, many in the industry thought the idea of having zero investments in fossil fuel was crazy. In the seven years since Future Super launched, many funds have come to see their holdings in fossil fuel producers as having long-term risk.

"I think gender is the next frontier," Hobbs says.

In 2019, a quantitative study from S&P Global looking at the Russell 3000 index found that firms with female chief executives or chief financial officers produced superior stock price performance, compared to the market average.

In the 24 months post-appointment, female chief executives saw a 20% increase in stock price momentum and female chief financial officers saw a 6% increase in profitability and 8% larger stock returns.

"These results are economically and statistically significant," S&P Global Market Intelligence senior director, quantitative research Daniel J. Sandberg says.

"Firms with a high gender diversity on their board of directors were more profitable and larger than firms with low gender diversity. Firms with female chief executives and chief financial officers have a demonstrated culture of diversity and inclusion, evinced by a larger representation of females on the company's board of directors. Firms with female chief executives have twice the number of female board members, compared to the market average (23% versus 11%)," he says.

But what drives the outperformance of companies with women in leadership? The S&P research came up with some theories.

First, Sandberg suggested there is some evidence that women are held to higher standards than men. He says the glass ceiling theory holds merit; it is tougher for women to climb the corporate ladder - and those who make it through the ceiling are likely to be exceptional leaders.

Sandberg suggests that talent is equally distributed across gender (there are not more talented men than women and vice versa), but as men are over-represented in leadership roles in listed companies it stands those more mediocre men make it to leadership positions.

"The board of directors may be holding female appointees to a higher standard than male appointees, such that the females in C-suite positions are consequently more talented. The high male-to-female ratio of executives in C-suite positions supports this premise," Sandberg suggests.

"Being more selective with female appointees means that the board of directors may pass over a more qualified female in favour of a less qualified male. If this is the case, it follows that the remaining pool of female contenders for C-suite positions remains richer with talent."

A Danish Department of Economics study using a large data set looking at the performance of all Danish companies with more than 50 employees between 1994 and 2003 came to similar conclusions.

It found that having more women on a board of directors was correlated with better company performance, and those board members were also more likely to appoint a female chief executive.

The Danish study also highlighted a curious personal bias, finding that heterosexual male chief executives married to women with higher educations (bachelor's degree or higher) were more likely to appoint women to leadership positions. Male chief executives married to women with less education seemed to have an unconscious bias that they carried into their professional lives.

A survey of 13,000 enterprises in 70 countries conducted by the International Labour Organisation backed these findings again. It concluded that at a national level, better female employment increases gross domestic product and at a company level, more women in leadership generates more profits.

On the back of similar research, Saxo recently launched a gender equality basket, containing 30 companies with a market cap above $5 billion - including 10 companies each from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (developed countries). To make it in this basket, companies need to have above average representation of women in leadership.

The 30 companies represent $1.1 trillion in market value with JPMorgan Chase being the largest company in the basket. There are also a few surprising names on the list including mining giant BHP Group.

The median revenue growth across these 30 companies is 12.8% which is above the market average and the median return on invested capital is 13.6% which is slightly above the global average. Sell-side analysts have on average a price target for the basket that is 20% above the current price and the median five-year total return has been 138% which is better than the MSCI World Index.

"Companies with female leadership have typically outperformed massively from a share price perspective. But you have to dig to find companies that meet the criteria - of either having a high percentage of women in leadership or having a higher number of women on boards," Saxo Australian market strategist Jessica Amir says.

"Globally, just 6% of companies have 40% or more women in leadership. And 15% of global companies have 30% or more of women in leadership. But Australia could be leading the race to close the gap, as it has more women at the top. In the ASX 200, most companies have women in leadership; an average board is 33% female. The average executive team is 22% female.

"Diving deeper; 184 Australian companies in the ASX 200 have females on their boards; 16 don't have any. Thirty-eight companies have boards that are 40% or more female, while 15 companies have boards that are 50% or more female."

Investing with this kind of data in mind is known as gender-lens investing and is generally classified as a sub-section of responsible investing or ESG investing.

For some ESG investors, addressing gender equality is considered a social concern. However, the research around the way women in leadership can be correlated with better performance of companies suggests that gender diversity should be a serious governance concern for all ESG investors.

Goldman Sachs backed the idea that gender diversity is just good governance in 2020 when it issued a blanket edict that it would not be taking any firms public if they did not have gender diverse boards.

"We believe having diverse perspectives leads to better performance and, because it's important to go beyond statements and policies alone, we have a dedicated team to help support out clients meet and exceed their board diversity goals," Goldman Sachs chair and chief executive David Solomon said of the change.

Goldman Sachs is so serious about the benefits of a diverse board for companies going public that they have created a dedicated board engagement team, charged with whipping boards into more diverse shape.

For Hobbs, it remains disappointing that so few investors - even those who prioritise other ESG metrics - seriously integrate a gender lens across portfolios.

"We see it in so many ESG funds that gender just isn't taken into account as much as it should be, and I do think it's because the investment industry is so male dominated," she explains.

"Also, I think Australia often follows global leaders in ESG. So ESG fund managers here are looking to their international counterparts to see what they can be doing. But actually, we could be leading the way on gender because we have fantastic data."

The data Hobbs is referring to comes from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) which collects data on gender diversity in all workplaces with more than 100 employees in Australia. Thanks to this data, Australian equities or private equity investors could be applying a more detailed gender lens to their investments than what is possible in countries that just don't have the same level of data available.

In setting up Verve Super, Hobbs said she had a much easier time applying gender data to investments that funds in Europe or the US that might try to do the same thing.

"You need a way of benchmarking companies against each other. We said, 'what would it look like to rank Australian companies on gender?' We were able to create a matrix based on WGEA data taking into account pay equality, sexual harassment, quality policies, workplace flexibility policies, we then scored," she explains.

BetaShares is one of the managers that does screen for gender equality in its ESG funds. Its range of ethical ETFs all screen out companies with no women on their board of directors.

"For example, our ETHI and FAIR funds are tilted to sustainability leaders and also exclude companies with no women on their board of directors in an effort to improve gender equality. Further, BetaShares votes all proxies and engages with companies with the objective of improving performance and outcomes on ESG issues - these activities are all overseen by our experienced Responsible Investment Committee," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur says.

"Companies are increasingly open to the need to improve on ESG considerations, including efforts to improve gender diversity. However, this was not always the case. When we first launched our FAIR ETF, I vividly recall receiving a phone call from an irritated company chair who read about the exclusion of his company from the fund on the basis of not meeting the diversity standards. However, over the past five years, more and more companies are acting to improve on this important measure."

Vynokur agrees with Hobbs that the idea of what responsible investing means is shifting over time. He says basic exclusions like weapons and tobacco are no longer what investors expect, rather investors want their portfolios to align with their values without sacrificing returns.

This is where investing with gender in mind can pay on both fronts, with research showing it delivers alpha while also having a positive social impact.

"If you're not making a workplace culture that supports different people to rise to the top, you're essentially missing out on talent," Hobbs says.

"So, if you're only getting your senior talent from a pool of white, middle-aged men, that's a very limited talent pool."