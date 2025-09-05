Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Allow couples tax-free super splitting: Hume

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 SEP 2025   12:44PM

A bill that would allow couples to split their collective superannuation balances evenly between them to improve the gender super gap was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

The Superannuation Legislation Amendment (Tackling the Gender Super Gap) Bill 2025 was tabled by Senator Jane Hume, who said it "goes to the heart of fairness, equity and recognition of the sacrifices made within Australian families."

Under the bill, spouses would be able to split their retirement savings via rollover - the spouse with the higher balance would roll an amount into the account of the spouse with the lower balance. The rollover could occur as a one-off lump sum or be done annually.

An amount transferred would not be treated as a contribution, but as a rollover, avoiding any additional taxes. It would also retain the original fund's proportion of concessional and non-concessional components.

Those in defined benefit schemes as well as accounts already in pension or drawdown phase would be excluded from using the mechanism; both spouses must be in accumulation phase.

It would also only be available to people who have just one super account, to avoid potential unintended consequences for those with multiple.

As a further guardrail, the transferring fund would not be allowed to have a lower balance than the receiving fund following the rollover, and the amount rolled over cannot cause the receiving fund's balance to then breach the transfer balance cap.

"This is all about choice; allowing couples to manage their collective retirement savings to reflect their collective choices throughout their lives," Hume said.

"The benefits of this reform are clear and far-reaching. This Bill is about more than just superannuation, it's about closing the gender super gap."

Hume suggested this mechanism could replace the existing spouse super contributions method which is currently only used by about 1% of Australians, which she said is because the process is "clunky, complex, eligibility is very limited, there's a lack of awareness, and critically, there are no real incentives for most people to use it."

"Splitting balances - using a rollover from one fund to another - is a genuine structural change that will directly tackle the gender super gap, one of the most systemic structural failures of the superannuation system," she said.

The law already allows for super balances to be split, typically under family law provisions as part of divorce proceedings. However, this no longer requires a court order, and there is now standard forms and recognised tax treatments of a rollover amount when a marriage or relationship has ended.

"So why not allow it to occur during the relationship?" Hume asked.

"Let me be clear - this bill doesn't force anyone to do anything. It simply gives families the option to share what they've built together, in recognition of unpaid labour, broken work patterns and professional sacrifices that so often falls to women.

"This bill explicitly recognises the economic partnership at the heart of most families. It empowers couples to plan for retirement together, allowing a more even distribution of superannuation during the accumulation phase."

The gender super gap currently sits at about 21.3%, however it is far greater for women approaching retirement.

