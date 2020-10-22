Alex Waislitz fails to block OneVue acquisition

OneVue shareholders approved Iress' offer yesterday. Alex Waislitz will still walk away with $22 million, while Connie McKeage's family investment vehicle will see a $15 million payday.

Yesterday's poll was to approve Iress's revised September 28 offer to acquire OneVue at 43 cents per share - endorsed by the board but considered lowball by its biggest shareholder Waislitz's Thorney group of companies.

It saw a turnout of 85.34% of the total votes.

About 75% of these were in favour of the acquisition while 24.83% were against it. Four shareholders, representing a small number of votes abstained.

This means at around November 6, after court approval of the scheme, Iress will have bought OneVue for about $115 million in cash in equity value.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the OneVue Scheme meeting today and look forward to working with OneVue management to complete the transaction over the coming months. We would like to take this opportunity to thank OneVue shareholders, directors and management for their commitment to pursuing this outcome," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"This is a strong opportunity to combine OneVue's strength and position in administration of managed funds, superannuation and investment, with Iress' strength in software and data, which provides the combined entity with the opportunity to drive innovation through technology."

It also means Waislitz's campaign -- which included a strongly-worded letter questioning independent expert's valuation that OVH board used - failed.

As the biggest shareholder with over 19% of total OVH shares, Thorney companies will still make $22 million.

"I am disappointed for the 20% of OVH shareholders who agreed with Thorney and voted against the proposal as they will now not benefit from the full potential upside inherent in the company," he said.

"However it is clear most shareholders were happier to take the short term option of selling out now rather than waiting to build more value over time. I am pleased that Thorney was able to extract a higher offer from Iress which will put more money into all OVH shareholders' pockets.

"The Thorney Group's investment in OVH has been profitable and we will now deploy the more than $22 million we receive from the takeover into other opportunities, of which there are many."

Meanwhile, OVH's second-biggest shareholder is the Abtourk Group, investment vehicle of OVH managing director Connie McKeage and her family. McKeage also held about 1.5 million shares at August 19.

The sale will yield about $15 million for the family.