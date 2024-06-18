AFSLs undertake more reviews, lack risk documentation

Most AFS Licensees (AFSLs) are undertaking more reviews of their systems and processes but still lack documentation when it comes to managing risk, according to a new compliance survey.

Holley Nethercote's 2024 Compliance Trends Survey reveals AFSLs are frequently conducting more internal reviews of their operations of one or two per year.

External reviews, however, are less frequent as close to 20% of licensees do not commission any external reviews of their business operations.

"The law is not prescriptive in how often a licensee should be reviewing its operations and there is no requirement to have an external review," Holley Nethercote managing partner Paul Derham said.

"Interestingly, reviews of systems and processes were taken into account much more this year for advisers, with 66% considering this as part of the review. In 2023, this was only taken into account by 47% of respondents."

Retail licensees said getting the design and distribution obligations (DDO) right was a top priority even though it resulted in substantial work.

"The same cannot be said for reportable situation obligations and complaints, where the results suggest there is still a lack of understanding regarding the obligations," Derham pointed out.

"We still have over 25% of respondents who require complaints to be made in writing, despite the fact that this is inconsistent with ASIC guidance in RG271 [Internal dispute resolution]."

The survey also found that responsible managers are taking more action when there review results in a poor outcome, according to more than 50% of respondents.

Nearly 20% of licensees do not have a documented risk register, while nearly 50% do not have a documented "risk appetite statement."

While a risk appetite statement isn't required for many smaller licensees, Derham said the lack of documented risk registers show many risk management frameworks are still inadequate. This is despite respondents saying risk management is one of the top three regulatory concerns for them.

"Those that did have a risk appetite statement typically reviewed it annually. Some licensees had a policy but did not have a risk register, which suggests that, in some cases, the policy was not being implemented or managed in line with ASIC's expectations. Those that did have a register, reviewed it quarterly or annually, with a small number conducting monthly reviews," he said.