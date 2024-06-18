Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AFSLs undertake more reviews, lack risk documentation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUN 2024   12:42PM

Most AFS Licensees (AFSLs) are undertaking more reviews of their systems and processes but still lack documentation when it comes to managing risk, according to a new compliance survey.

Holley Nethercote's 2024 Compliance Trends Survey reveals AFSLs are frequently conducting more internal reviews of their operations of one or two per year.

External reviews, however, are less frequent as close to 20% of licensees do not commission any external reviews of their business operations.

"The law is not prescriptive in how often a licensee should be reviewing its operations and there is no requirement to have an external review," Holley Nethercote managing partner Paul Derham said.

"Interestingly, reviews of systems and processes were taken into account much more this year for advisers, with 66% considering this as part of the review. In 2023, this was only taken into account by 47% of respondents."

Retail licensees said getting the design and distribution obligations (DDO) right was a top priority even though it resulted in substantial work.

"The same cannot be said for reportable situation obligations and complaints, where the results suggest there is still a lack of understanding regarding the obligations," Derham pointed out.

"We still have over 25% of respondents who require complaints to be made in writing, despite the fact that this is inconsistent with ASIC guidance in RG271 [Internal dispute resolution]."

The survey also found that responsible managers are taking more action when there review results in a poor outcome, according to more than 50% of respondents.

Nearly 20% of licensees do not have a documented risk register, while nearly 50% do not have a documented "risk appetite statement."

While a risk appetite statement isn't required for many smaller licensees, Derham said the lack of documented risk registers show many risk management frameworks are still inadequate. This is despite respondents saying risk management is one of the top three regulatory concerns for them.

"Those that did have a risk appetite statement typically reviewed it annually. Some licensees had a policy but did not have a risk register, which suggests that, in some cases, the policy was not being implemented or managed in line with ASIC's expectations. Those that did have a register, reviewed it quarterly or annually, with a small number conducting monthly reviews," he said.

Read more: Holley NethercotePaul Derham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP revamps Jigsaw Advice Solutions
Hayne report raises professionalism stakes
New initiatives ready advisers for the future
Robo-advice is WALL-E, not Terminator
AFS advisers question payment model

Editor's Choice

JPMAM, iCapital launch new private market fund for wholesale investors

ANDREW MCKEAN
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and iCapital have launched a new Australian domiciled fund designed to afford wholesale investors access to small to mid-market private equity opportunities.

Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has commandeered the top spot for net flows among all investment managers in the managed funds industry.

ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's recent decision to not issue a penalty to Block Earner after it was found to have provided unlicensed financial services.

Average super balances fall

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Taxation Office data found the average super balance has fallen, as it also revealed the highest paid professions in the nation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach