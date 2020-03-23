NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
AFSL suspended by ASIC
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:33PM

A Queensland-based financial services provider has had its AFS licence suspended, impacting close to 20 financial advisers.

ASIC has suspended the AFS licence of Longhou Capital Markets for three months, expiring June 12 this year.

It follows the appointment of voluntary administrator Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants in late February.

According to its website, Longhou Capital Markets is a boutique investment advisory and online trading firm with offices in Varsity Lakes and Sydney.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

It reportedly provided financial, advisory and funds management services "through established relationships with some of the most trusted names in the industry".

As of March 13, Longhou Capital Markets had 18 authorised financial advisers working on its behalf, mostly providing securities and derivatives advice.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

With the suspension of the firm's AFS licence, ASIC said the 18 advisers must "immediately cease" providing financial services on Longhou Capital Markets' behalf.

Longhou Capital Markets was previously known as Avestra Capital, and prior to this the firm traded as AG Capital Markets.

Read more: Longhou Capital MarketsASIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
CBA in court over RC case studies
Foreign fund managers granted licensing relief
APRA heat map update in doubt
FPA advocates for reduced pension minimums
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something edLaWwHa