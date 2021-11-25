AFCA must improve transparency: Hume

A review of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority found that it needs to be more transparent when dealing with complainants and providing the reasoning behind its decisions.

Senator Jane Hume's final report made 14 recommendations, all of which AFCA said it "agrees with in principle".

One recommendation is for the authority to provide clearer guidance when an issue should revert to financial firms via an internal dispute resolution.

Hume suggested AFCA should continue to publish data on its timeliness and start publishing data on the full range of complaints it resolves, including those that extend beyond 12 months.

It should also better manage expectations around timeframes in its communications with parties to a complaint.

She wants AFCA to exclude from its remit complaints from sophisticated or professional investors unless there is evidence that they have been incorrectly or inappropriately classified.

"AFCA should improve the transparency of its fees for financial firms and how the fees are being used to support AFCA's activities," the report reads.

After finding that AFCA is "performing well in a difficult operating environment" and that there are no systemic issues with its independence and operations, chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said that results overall show a positive report card.

He acknowledged that there are areas where AFCA can improve as it moves out of establishment phase.

"We have a number of important projects under way, including investments in technology and process improvement, along with a review that is looking at ways to modernise our interim funding arrangements. We will use the insights and analysis from the review to further inform this work," he said.

This November marks AFCA's three-year anniversary. The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the Credit and Investments Ombudsman (CIO) and the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal (SCT) merged to form the single body.