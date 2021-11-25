NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

AFCA must improve transparency: Hume

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:16PM

A review of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority found that it needs to be more transparent when dealing with complainants and providing the reasoning behind its decisions.

Senator Jane Hume's final report made 14 recommendations, all of which AFCA said it "agrees with in principle".

One recommendation is for the authority to provide clearer guidance when an issue should revert to financial firms via an internal dispute resolution.

Hume suggested AFCA should continue to publish data on its timeliness and start publishing data on the full range of complaints it resolves, including those that extend beyond 12 months.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

It should also better manage expectations around timeframes in its communications with parties to a complaint.

She wants AFCA to exclude from its remit complaints from sophisticated or professional investors unless there is evidence that they have been incorrectly or inappropriately classified.

"AFCA should improve the transparency of its fees for financial firms and how the fees are being used to support AFCA's activities," the report reads.

After finding that AFCA is "performing well in a difficult operating environment" and that there are no systemic issues with its independence and operations, chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said that results overall show a positive report card.

He acknowledged that there are areas where AFCA can improve as it moves out of establishment phase.

"We have a number of important projects under way, including investments in technology and process improvement, along with a review that is looking at ways to modernise our interim funding arrangements. We will use the insights and analysis from the review to further inform this work," he said.

This November marks AFCA's three-year anniversary. The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the Credit and Investments Ombudsman (CIO) and the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal (SCT) merged to form the single body.

Read more: AFCAJane HumeDavid LockeSuperannuation Complaints Tribunal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hume throws shade at trustee rainy day funds
AFCA launches new platform to improve dispute resolution
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Government advances adviser levy drop
$450 super threshold to be scrapped
AFCA appoints senior ombudsmen
Better Advice Bill gets green light
Super system "frayed": Hume
Big four bank complaints drop
Adviser exam cost jumps under new bill

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.