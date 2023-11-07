AFCA consults on advice, MIS compensation

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority is seeking feedback on how it should determine compensation that involves financial advice and managed investment schemes (MIS).

This includes how AFCA should determine compensation for investors affected by MIS's that failed or became insolvent.

A consumer who suffers loss arising from advice to invest in a MIS can bring a claim against the responsible entity of the MIS or the financial advice firm or both parties.

AFCA therefore wants input from stakeholders on how to apportion liability between two or more parties involved in a complaint.

Federal and state laws can assist in apportioning liability. If this is not possible AFCA said it may hold the party that breached the non-apportionable claim entirely responsible for losses arising from the breach.

AFCA also has the power to join a party to the complaint if it may be liable for losses.

"If a complainant has brought a complaint against one party and AFCA is of the view another party may be partially or wholly responsible for the complainant's loss, AFCA has the power under Rule A.6.2 to join the other party to the dispute to ensure we can bring finality to the complaint. We can only do so if that party is a current member of AFCA," the complaints authority said.

The consultation runs until December 1. AFCA will publish its final approach in late December or early 2024.

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws, which passed in June, entitles investors who have not received their determination amount, compensation of up to $150,000. It does not cover managed investment schemes, which industry bodies have lobbied for its inclusion.