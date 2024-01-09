AFCA amends consumer compensation caps

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has revised the maximum amount consumers can claim for compensation.

As of 1 January 2024, the maximum compensation amount a complainant can apply for is $1.263 million, which was previously $1.085 million.

For small businesses and primary producers, a credit facility cannot exceed $6.317 million -previously $5.425 million.

These limits apply to consumers or small businesses who make a complaint about products or services relating to banking and finance, general insurance, life insurance, and investments and advice.

The limits, however, do not apply to superannuation complaints.

For income streams stemming from a life or general insurance policy, the compensation amount is maxed at $16,900 per month per claim. This was previously $14,500 per month.

When determining if a complainant is entitled to compensation for indirect financial loss, AFCA caps this at $6300, up from $5400.

AFCA adjusts its monetary limits every three years in line with the higher of the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index and the Male Total Average Weekly Earnings.

Since its inception, AFCA said it has recouped $1.2 billion in compensation and refunds for more than 400,000 consumers and small businesses.

During the period, 68% of total complaints were resolved by agreement, while 6% of cases progressed to a formal decision.

Since launching, it has also worked with more than 16,500 victims of scams and more than 7500 people affected by natural disasters, excluding COVID-19.