NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:16PM

The Association of Financial Advisers fears that ASIC's FY21 industry levy will blow out even more than its estimates.

The association does not want history to repeat itself, pointing to how the FY20 levy jumped 54% higher than ASIC's estimates.

The new FY21 costs per adviser has increased by 29% to $3138 year on year and more than trebled over the last three years.

Another concern is that the FY21 estimates are based upon 21,308 advisers when there were less than 20,000 as at June 30.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

AFA acting chief executive and general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said the levy essentially funds ASIC's court cases.

"As predominantly small business operators, advisers are being forced to invest a large amount of money into litigation against large institutions, many of whom are no longer even in the financial advice sector," he said.

"There is no access to any upside for advisers on this investment, and a complete lack of visibility on what they are investing in and how those investments are performing."

It is only when ASIC wins a court case that advisers can partially recovery the costs. Between FY19 and FY21, total costs have shot up from $33 million to $71 million.

"Enforcement action, which largely relates to Royal Commission actions, has risen from $9.5 million to $31.4 million. In addition, the allocation of indirect costs has risen from $13.8 million to $24.5 million. Undoubtedly, the increase in the allocation of indirect costs is closely related to the increased spending on litigation funding," he said.

"The combination of the increase in enforcement and indirect costs accounts for $32.5 million of the total $38 million increase between 2018-19 and 2020-21. On a cumulative basis, over the last two years, these two items account for an investment in litigation funding of as much as $50 million."

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said in a parliamentary hearing in March that the regulator typically recovers the costs incurred in prosecuting the major financial institutions and offsets these against the levy.

The problem is that a massive lag exists between the time ASIC recoups such costs to the offset trickling down to the smaller players.

"So, when we recover from the big end of town, the small end of town doesn't see that coming off their bill until a couple of years later," Chester said at the time.

Anderson said: "If the litigation funding element of the ASIC funding levy was structured as a managed investment scheme, advisers would be caned for recommending this to their clients."

"The AFA is calling on the government to remove the litigation funding element from the ASIC funding levy for financial advisers, or alternatively give them the benefit of any penalties that might be generated and substantially better visibility of what they have invested in."

Read more: ASICAFAAssociation of Financial AdvisersKaren ChesterPhil Anderson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA slams new SOA measures
Advice association shutters
OnePath to remediate over pressure selling
Six new ombudsmen at AFCA
Super fund chair outlines future strategy
ASIC industry levy to increase
Greenwashing scrutiny needed: Evergreen
SMSF fraudster loses appeal
ASIC consults on anti-hawking rules
ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit

KANIKA SOOD
AustralianSuper wants to triple its investment in private credit to $15 billion in next three years, as it announces a new head for the asset class.

AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers fears that ASIC's FY21 industry levy will blow out even more than its estimates.

WTW names local head of investments

KARREN VERGARA
Willis Towers Watson appointed a new lead for its investments team in Australia as the incumbent moves to client consulting.

ID_Land expands into funds management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Property developer ID_Land announced it is getting into private funds management, targeting Australia's high-net-worths.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.