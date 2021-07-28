AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

The Association of Financial Advisers fears that ASIC's FY21 industry levy will blow out even more than its estimates.

The association does not want history to repeat itself, pointing to how the FY20 levy jumped 54% higher than ASIC's estimates.

The new FY21 costs per adviser has increased by 29% to $3138 year on year and more than trebled over the last three years.

Another concern is that the FY21 estimates are based upon 21,308 advisers when there were less than 20,000 as at June 30.

AFA acting chief executive and general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said the levy essentially funds ASIC's court cases.

"As predominantly small business operators, advisers are being forced to invest a large amount of money into litigation against large institutions, many of whom are no longer even in the financial advice sector," he said.

"There is no access to any upside for advisers on this investment, and a complete lack of visibility on what they are investing in and how those investments are performing."

It is only when ASIC wins a court case that advisers can partially recovery the costs. Between FY19 and FY21, total costs have shot up from $33 million to $71 million.

"Enforcement action, which largely relates to Royal Commission actions, has risen from $9.5 million to $31.4 million. In addition, the allocation of indirect costs has risen from $13.8 million to $24.5 million. Undoubtedly, the increase in the allocation of indirect costs is closely related to the increased spending on litigation funding," he said.

"The combination of the increase in enforcement and indirect costs accounts for $32.5 million of the total $38 million increase between 2018-19 and 2020-21. On a cumulative basis, over the last two years, these two items account for an investment in litigation funding of as much as $50 million."

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said in a parliamentary hearing in March that the regulator typically recovers the costs incurred in prosecuting the major financial institutions and offsets these against the levy.

The problem is that a massive lag exists between the time ASIC recoups such costs to the offset trickling down to the smaller players.

"So, when we recover from the big end of town, the small end of town doesn't see that coming off their bill until a couple of years later," Chester said at the time.

Anderson said: "If the litigation funding element of the ASIC funding levy was structured as a managed investment scheme, advisers would be caned for recommending this to their clients."

"The AFA is calling on the government to remove the litigation funding element from the ASIC funding levy for financial advisers, or alternatively give them the benefit of any penalties that might be generated and substantially better visibility of what they have invested in."