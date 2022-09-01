AFA, FPA to explore merger

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to consider a merger.

The aim, they say, is to create a united voice for the financial advice sector. The associations said members will hear more on the proposal in the coming days, with an expectation that it will be voted on by the end of the year with a target merger date of January 2023.

If it goes ahead, current FPA chief executive Sarah Abood would serve as chief executive while AFA chief executive Phil Anderson would take on a general manager transition role, according to FPA chair David Sharpe.

AFA national president Sam Perera said the transitional board will be represented by eight FPA directors and four nominated AFA directors.

"The FPA will retain the chair and the AFA would nominate the deputy chair," he explained.

"This will be for a period of almost three years, up until November 2025. After that point all eligible members of the merged entity can stand for election."

Further, the CFP designation would be the primary designation of the resulting association and the AFA's Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner (FChFP) and Chartered Life Practitioner courses would cease to be offered, though would still be recognised and supported.

Anderson said: "There are very few people who are currently in the process of completing the AFA's professional designations, given the FASEA reforms. And we would ultimately need to reinvest in those so the decision is made to continue to recognise those who have already done it, but not to keep it open for new applicants."

The merged entity's potential combined member numbers is currently unknown, however Abood said it's under review.

"One thing I will say is there are quite a number of members that are combined across the two associations, several hundred, I think... so the total will be less than the sum of the parts. But we're certainly hoping that members will see the benefits of this merger and will choose to be part of it," she said.

She added that the combined association has a very substantial proportion of the advisers on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

The two entities have increasingly worked together in recent years and believe there are "substantial synergies and other benefits for their respective members", including stronger advocacy.

"Effective advocacy is consistently the number one priority for members of both associations and a merger of the FPA and AFA would create a single association which would speak for the profession," Sharpe said.

"By creating a unified voice, the merged association would add clarity and power to the positions it takes and avoid duplication of activity and erosion of its messages. It also increases the likelihood of achieving crucial advocacy positions."

However, Abood pointed out that the merger is dependent on member feedback.

"We're opening a period of consultation and we're really keen to hear from our members on both sides around what's important to them and are they in favour of the proposal," she said.

"Unless 75% of members on both sides vote for this, it won't happen. So, if it does go ahead it will be with full support from both sides."

Perera said the AFA has a strong background in representing members from diverse groups and this would continue within any new association.

"The Memorandum of Understanding aims to safeguard the interests of members and includes the AFA nominating four directors on the transitional 12-person board," he said.

Abood concluded the merged entity will be a great outcome for both members and the profession.

"I think there are huge benefits in terms of the single voice that we've spoken about. The people that we've shared this with has been uniformly positive about the news, they feel that it's a great move for advisers and for their clients," she said.

"For us the signs are all green, and our real focus now will be ensuring that we're hearing members voices in this consultation phase and making sure that the new association is reflecting their goals and priorities, but I'm really excited about it."