Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AFA, FPA to explore merger

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI, JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   12:21PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to consider a merger.

The aim, they say, is to create a united voice for the financial advice sector. The associations said members will hear more on the proposal in the coming days, with an expectation that it will be voted on by the end of the year with a target merger date of January 2023.

If it goes ahead, current FPA chief executive Sarah Abood would serve as chief executive while AFA chief executive Phil Anderson would take on a general manager transition role, according to FPA chair David Sharpe.

AFA national president Sam Perera said the transitional board will be represented by eight FPA directors and four nominated AFA directors.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"The FPA will retain the chair and the AFA would nominate the deputy chair," he explained.

"This will be for a period of almost three years, up until November 2025. After that point all eligible members of the merged entity can stand for election."

Further, the CFP designation would be the primary designation of the resulting association and the AFA's Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner (FChFP) and Chartered Life Practitioner courses would cease to be offered, though would still be recognised and supported.

Anderson said: "There are very few people who are currently in the process of completing the AFA's professional designations, given the FASEA reforms. And we would ultimately need to reinvest in those so the decision is made to continue to recognise those who have already done it, but not to keep it open for new applicants."

The merged entity's potential combined member numbers is currently unknown, however Abood said it's under review.

"One thing I will say is there are quite a number of members that are combined across the two associations, several hundred, I think... so the total will be less than the sum of the parts. But we're certainly hoping that members will see the benefits of this merger and will choose to be part of it," she said.

She added that the combined association has a very substantial proportion of the advisers on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

The two entities have increasingly worked together in recent years and believe there are "substantial synergies and other benefits for their respective members", including stronger advocacy.

"Effective advocacy is consistently the number one priority for members of both associations and a merger of the FPA and AFA would create a single association which would speak for the profession," Sharpe said.

"By creating a unified voice, the merged association would add clarity and power to the positions it takes and avoid duplication of activity and erosion of its messages. It also increases the likelihood of achieving crucial advocacy positions."

However, Abood pointed out that the merger is dependent on member feedback.

"We're opening a period of consultation and we're really keen to hear from our members on both sides around what's important to them and are they in favour of the proposal," she said.

"Unless 75% of members on both sides vote for this, it won't happen. So, if it does go ahead it will be with full support from both sides."

Perera said the AFA has a strong background in representing members from diverse groups and this would continue within any new association.

"The Memorandum of Understanding aims to safeguard the interests of members and includes the AFA nominating four directors on the transitional 12-person board," he said.

Abood concluded the merged entity will be a great outcome for both members and the profession.

"I think there are huge benefits in terms of the single voice that we've spoken about. The people that we've shared this with has been uniformly positive about the news, they feel that it's a great move for advisers and for their clients," she said.

"For us the signs are all green, and our real focus now will be ensuring that we're hearing members voices in this consultation phase and making sure that the new association is reflecting their goals and priorities, but I'm really excited about it."

Read more: AFAFPAAssociation of Financial AdvisersFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaDavid SharpePhil AndersonSarah Abood
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
Government to review adviser professional standards
CSLR establishment is critical: FPA
A sensible roadmap: Industry responds to QAR paper
Registrations open for FPA initiatives
Celsius latest casualty in crypto crash
Those most in need of advice see least value in it: Research
Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.