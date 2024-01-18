Newspaper icon
Advisers urged to check ASIC registration status

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 JAN 2024   12:25PM

Despite the February 1 deadline fast approaching, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) says there's close to 6000 financial advisers who are still not registered with ASIC.

Under the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Better Advice) Act 2021, all relevant providers must be registered with ASIC to provide personal financial advice to retail clients from next month. This obligation is separate to the requirement to be listed on the Financial Advisers Register.

While all advisers registered with the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) as at 1 January 2022 and have no changed licensee are automatically registered, the FAAA estimates almost 6000 advisers are yet to be registered by their licensee. If they miss the deadline and continue to provide advice, the adviser and their licensee may face regulatory action.

"While there have been a number of communications about this new obligation, we are aware that many licensee staff and advisers have been on leave recently and thus not yet attended to this matter," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"Completing this process by 1 February 2024 is essential in order for advisers to continue to practice. A lot is at stake."

The ASIC FAR has been updated to include an adviser's registration status and the FAAA is urging all advisers to check their FAR record to confirm their status. If they are showing as 'not registered', they should immediately contact their licensee, Abood said.

This is the first stage of the new requirements and does not apply to provisional relevant providers. The second stage is due to commence no later than 1 July 2026, at which time relevant providers will be required to register themselves.

