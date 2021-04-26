NEWS
Financial Planning
Advisers to go forth with claims handling
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   12:35PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has welcomed the government's regulation that will exempt advisers from varying their AFSL to provide claims handling, following a submission outlining issues.

The government passed Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Act 2020 in December 2020 and required AFSLs to include an authorisation to assist with insurance claims.

However, the AFA was concerned whether advisers would need to vary their licence to include an authorisation for claims handling and made a submission to Treasury, identifying the issues and seeking changes.

"We were aware at that time of the possibility of a regulation excluding financial advisers, and therefore encouraged members to wait and see what emerged," AFA acting chief executive Phil Anderson said.

As such, the regulation provides an exemption for individually licensed advisers and authorised representatives, which should meet the needs of small advice firms.

"Whilst the regulation does not specifically refer to staff members of financial advice practices playing a role in claims handling, we were pleased to see that this was specifically referred to in the explanatory statement," Anderson said.

The regulation follows ASIC's announcement that it is seeking stakeholder feedback on updates to draft guidance on breach reporting reforms that aim to reduce industry misconduct.

ASIC's draft guidance is also based on reforms made to the breach reporting regime under the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Act 2020 and expand and clarifies the types of situations that must be reported to ASIC.

ASIC will require licensees to lodge breach reports in a prescribed form within 30 calendar days after the licensee is aware of a reportable situation.

However, the AFA also pushed to delay the breach reporting law over concerns small advice firms would find it difficult to comply with.

