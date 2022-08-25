Adviser standards consultation commences

Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

The government's position has been that a minimum of 10 years' experience and a clean record, in addition to passing the adviser exam, should be enough to meet the educational standards required of a financial adviser.

In its consultation, the government has detailed that to fulfill the 10 years' experience requirement, an adviser must have had 10 years of full-time equivalent experience in the 15 years to 1 January 2019. It does not have to be 10 consecutive years. The 15-year period was selected as it covers significant events, including the Global Financial Crisis, Treasury said.

This proposal is a win for female advisers as they are more likely to be working part-time or to have spent time out of the industry, caring for children or other loved ones.

Advisers must also have a clean disciplinary record in order to access the proposed new pathway. This would, at minimum, require them to have no disciplinary actions recorded against them on the Financial Adviser Register. Other sources for determining whether an adviser has a clean record could include whether their conduct has resulted in adverse findings against their licensee by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority; CPD compliance; and action taken by professional associations.

"It is proposed that isolated incidences of minor misconduct would not be sufficient to disqualify an adviser from accessing the experienced pathway. However, multiple instances of minor misconduct over a sustained period should be considered disqualifying misconduct for accessing the experienced pathway," the consultation paper reads.

Finally, Treasury has proposed that it may be required that regulators be provided new powers in dealing with any potential future misconduct that an adviser who has accessed this pathway may be found guilty of.

"... it may be necessary to create explicit powers for regulators to order an adviser who once accessed the experienced adviser pathway to complete formal education requirements for existing advisers..." the paper reads.

Advisers will have to self-assess against the criteria to determine their eligibility for the pathway. This pathway will only be available until 1 January 2026. This consultation also does not seek to change the requirement for those advisers who were eligible for an extension to have passed the exam by September 30.