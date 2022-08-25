Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser standards consultation commences

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   10:57AM

Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

The government's position has been that a minimum of 10 years' experience and a clean record, in addition to passing the adviser exam, should be enough to meet the educational standards required of a financial adviser.

In its consultation, the government has detailed that to fulfill the 10 years' experience requirement, an adviser must have had 10 years of full-time equivalent experience in the 15 years to 1 January 2019. It does not have to be 10 consecutive years. The 15-year period was selected as it covers significant events, including the Global Financial Crisis, Treasury said.

This proposal is a win for female advisers as they are more likely to be working part-time or to have spent time out of the industry, caring for children or other loved ones.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Advisers must also have a clean disciplinary record in order to access the proposed new pathway. This would, at minimum, require them to have no disciplinary actions recorded against them on the Financial Adviser Register. Other sources for determining whether an adviser has a clean record could include whether their conduct has resulted in adverse findings against their licensee by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority; CPD compliance; and action taken by professional associations.

"It is proposed that isolated incidences of minor misconduct would not be sufficient to disqualify an adviser from accessing the experienced pathway. However, multiple instances of minor misconduct over a sustained period should be considered disqualifying misconduct for accessing the experienced pathway," the consultation paper reads.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Finally, Treasury has proposed that it may be required that regulators be provided new powers in dealing with any potential future misconduct that an adviser who has accessed this pathway may be found guilty of.

"... it may be necessary to create explicit powers for regulators to order an adviser who once accessed the experienced adviser pathway to complete formal education requirements for existing advisers..." the paper reads.

Advisers will have to self-assess against the criteria to determine their eligibility for the pathway. This pathway will only be available until 1 January 2026. This consultation also does not seek to change the requirement for those advisers who were eligible for an extension to have passed the exam by September 30.

Read more: TreasuryAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityFinancial Adviser RegisterGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Government to review adviser professional standards
ASIC working to improve breach reporting regime
Review of ASIC funding model begins
Reserve Bank explores digital currency potential
FSC analyses super, advice developments
ASIC highlights strategic priorities
Cash was king in FY22: Vanguard
ASIC flags 'significant' IDR compliance issues at super funds
Contact AFCA now: ASIC urges Dixon Advisory clients

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.