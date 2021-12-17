Adviser population drops below 19,000

The financial advice industry lost more than 2200 advisers this year, marking an 11% year-on-year drop to 18,822.

Rainmaker modelling of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register reveals that only 18,822 advisers are left as of yesterday, December 16.

At the beginning of 2021, there were 21,103 practising advisers and precisely 2286 left the industry throughout the year.

The SMSF Advisers Network dominates the adviser landscape, with the highest number of active advisers at 635.

Morgans Financial (599) and Synchronised Business Services (404) round out the top three.

Meanwhile, Charter Financial Planning (382) and Consultum Financial Advisers (342), Interpac Financial Planning (295), Capstone Financial Planning (267), Lifespan Financial Planning (260) and Alliance Wealth (250) make up the rest of the top 10 AFSLs with the largest adviser numbers.

Meanwhile, there were 15 newly registered AFSLs since December 1.

Lighthouse Advice Group, Forza Wealth, Allman Financial Services, McAllister Wealth Group, Palladia Licensee Services, Argent Wealth Licensing and Edge Financial Groups applied for new AFSLs.

In early 2020, there were 24,059 advisers. Compared to this year, the number of advisers shrank by 15%.

As the industry continues to grapple with the loss of experience, Senator Jane Hume announced a new pathway for experienced advisers with 10 years of experience - echoing much of Labor's proposal announced last week.