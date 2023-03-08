Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advice complaints decelerate: AFCA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   12:33PM

The number of financial advice-related complaints has slashed by nearly half in the last year, according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA registered 2211 financial advice-related complaints in 2022, the majority of which concern Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services issues.

Putting DASS complaints aside, there were 483 complaints related to financial advice, down 47% from 2021, AFCA acting lead ombudsman investments and advice Shail Singh told the annual AIA Adviser Summit.

Several key issues have emerged from complaints filed in 2022, which may have declined but tended to be more complex in nature.

One example, Singh said, is advisers taking low-balance SMSFs and moving assets into property. Some relate to systemic or business model issues, while others concern under- and over insurance.

"[Our] insurance area also raised concerns about people's understanding of, for example, level premiums, how they operate and how they go up. Sometimes that sort of dispute might be against both the insurer and the adviser themselves," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Singh added that even good advisers can find themselves in a dispute. To minimise this, he urged advisers to ensure that clients fully understand Statements of Advice (SOA), and to provide them with clarity in documentation in "plain English ensuring consumers understand the type of advice it's provided".

Singh raised an interesting point with respect to the proposed SOA changes under the Quality of Advice Review: If there's no documentation, how will AFCA assess at the dispute?

"As I understand it, the proposal is that you don't necessarily need to provide the documentation unless there's a request for it later on," he said.

"Obviously if something goes wrong and it goes to AFCA, then we'll need to look at what happened and try to make an [assessment]. I think that'd be very hard to do without some sort of contemporaneous documentation."

AFCA relies on written documentation to do its job to understand what occurred and if the advice was provided in the best interest of a client, he said.

Read more: AFCAAIA Adviser SummitDixon Advisory Superannuation ServicesQuality of Advice ReviewShail Singh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government introduces FAR, CSLR Bills
QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson
Adviser exits spur innovation: Report
Super fund advice needs more guardrails: Conference
Put controls in place for super funds: Associations
"A lawyer's picnic": QAR report slammed
My mind has not been changed: Levy
Treasury releases Quality of Advice Review final report
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
Associations call for improved access to financial advice

Editor's Choice

Gender balance is smart economics: CEW

MICHELLE BALTAZAR
The financial services and insurance industry ranks among the worst offenders on gender pay gap in the country and it's hurting the economy.

In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice

KARREN VERGARA
In male-dominated professions like financial advice, are women being taken for a ride?

Diverse investment teams fare better: WTW

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:18AM
Investment teams in the top quartile of gender diversity outperform the bottom quartile by 45bps per annum in terms of net excess returns, a new report from WTW shows.

Gender super balance parity four decades away: ISA

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:05PM
The median super balance for a woman in her early 60s is just $159,600 compared to the male median of $210,800 and it'll take at least 40 years for it to change, according to new analysis by Industry Super Australia (ISA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.