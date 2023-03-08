Advice complaints decelerate: AFCA

The number of financial advice-related complaints has slashed by nearly half in the last year, according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA registered 2211 financial advice-related complaints in 2022, the majority of which concern Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services issues.

Putting DASS complaints aside, there were 483 complaints related to financial advice, down 47% from 2021, AFCA acting lead ombudsman investments and advice Shail Singh told the annual AIA Adviser Summit.

Several key issues have emerged from complaints filed in 2022, which may have declined but tended to be more complex in nature.

One example, Singh said, is advisers taking low-balance SMSFs and moving assets into property. Some relate to systemic or business model issues, while others concern under- and over insurance.

"[Our] insurance area also raised concerns about people's understanding of, for example, level premiums, how they operate and how they go up. Sometimes that sort of dispute might be against both the insurer and the adviser themselves," he said.

Singh added that even good advisers can find themselves in a dispute. To minimise this, he urged advisers to ensure that clients fully understand Statements of Advice (SOA), and to provide them with clarity in documentation in "plain English ensuring consumers understand the type of advice it's provided".

Singh raised an interesting point with respect to the proposed SOA changes under the Quality of Advice Review: If there's no documentation, how will AFCA assess at the dispute?

"As I understand it, the proposal is that you don't necessarily need to provide the documentation unless there's a request for it later on," he said.

"Obviously if something goes wrong and it goes to AFCA, then we'll need to look at what happened and try to make an [assessment]. I think that'd be very hard to do without some sort of contemporaneous documentation."

AFCA relies on written documentation to do its job to understand what occurred and if the advice was provided in the best interest of a client, he said.