Superannuation

Action on super gap slow, small

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   11:44AM

The $450 threshold, a relic of the superannuation system from 1992 when employers argued it would be too difficult for administrators to pay super on small wages, has finally been scrapped in a win for women - but this is just one small step in addressing the significant gap in super savings between men and women.

"The $450 per month SG threshold penalised an estimated 300,000 Australians - two thirds of them women - who work in part-time or casual roles and has contributed to the gender super gap," CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander explains.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart adds: "That means that when the threshold is abolished on July 1, 200,000 women will start receiving super they otherwise would have been deprived of. Thanks to the power of compounding, these payments can make a significant difference to the amount of super these women will have when they retire."

But it won't be enough.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) in May 2021, women's average weekly ordinary full-time earnings across all industries and occupations was $1575 compared to men's average weekly ordinary full-time earnings of $1837.00

Men working full-time in Australia earn 16.8% more than women. In the part-time workforce, the gender pay gap widens to 31.3%.

The Australian Tax Office reports women's median superannuation account balances are 20.5% less than those of men at retirement age. The Association of Super Funds of Australia (ASFA) says the gap is larger, with their numbers indicating women retire with 23% less than men.

The Actuaries Institute points out that while the median gap hovers around 20%, many women are retiring with 40% less super than men.

Stewart says modelling at Aware Super suggests women would have to work for at least five extra years to retire with the same balance as a man.

"There are deep structural reasons why women retire with less than men, including the gender pay gap and the fact women generally take far more time out of paid employment to do unpaid work, such as caring for children and elderly family members. As a society, we need to keep making a concerted effort to address these imbalances," Stewart says.

Despite the vast research on the issue, measures that could address the yawning gap in superannuation balances between men and women have still not been implemented. This is despite the fact some of these reforms have been suggested for more than a decade.

Financial Standard archives show that in 2008 the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) was lobbying government to mandate super be paid on paid maternity leave.

Going into this year's election, it is still lobbying for that same thing. As is Industry Super Australia.

To mark International Women's Day 2022, Industry Super Australia asked why neither major political party is committing to mandating super on parental leave.

ISA calculates that in total women lost $1.86 billion in super contributions since the Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave scheme began in June 2011.

This is because it is overwhelmingly women taking Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay - 99.5% compared to just 0.5% men.

"The gender super gap widens dramatically during the years when many women take time out of the paid workforce to raise children and that's because far too many mums don't get paid super on parental leave," ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby says.

"Unless the major parties act, the savings of millions of working mothers will continue to go backwards, forcing them to pay a big future price for taking time out of the paid workforce to raise a family."

AIST also marked International Women's Day this year by calling on the government to do more to redress inequality, with chief executive Eva Scheerlinck pointing out: "Disturbingly, women are the fastest growing group of homeless people in Australia, which makes it more important than ever that governments do whatever they can do to provide them with the quality of life they deserve."

As early as 2009, Financial Standard archives show AIST and the ASFA were lobbying for a baby bonus to be paid to new mothers. In 2009, the institute suggested as little as $1500 could go some way to addressing the gender super gap.

This year, ASFA released research suggesting a baby bonus of $5000 for each child a woman gives birth to or adopts could neutralise the super gap for a woman earning $80,000 and eliminate it for a woman earning $60,000 or less.

In 2022, superannuation still does not have to be paid on maternity leave and no baby bonus in super exists - despite research showing the super gap only appears after women have children.

"The super system is very complex. Everything you do has a cost, somebody has to pay whether it's employers or taxpayers, there is no free lunch," chair of the Actuaries Institute Superannuation and Investment Practice Committee Tim Jenkins says of why these reforms have not been implemented.

"The very fact that in Australia super is a percentage of your earnings, rather than in any other countries where it is a defined benefit, it means that when you earn less you get less super - it perpetuates. Anything that helps address this inequality, I think that is great. It could reduce age pension costs in the future if people have more super."

ASFA senior policy adviser Helena Gibson points out that there is support among the public for regulatory change that would boost the super balances of women, she says:  "There is strong support among Australians for policy action. Results of a recent ASFA survey show that more than 80% of people agree that government should try to boost the super balances of women who take time out of the workforce to have children."

HESTA has suggested another reform to address inequality - a "carer's credit" on unpaid parental leave, which would see super balances topped up when parents are not earning an income. Other members of the industry have suggested insurance premiums shouldn't be charged in super on parental leave so balances are not eroded.

"An incoming government needs to prioritise long-overdue superannuation equity measures and boost women's workforce participation through improved access to affordable childcare. Addressing gender inequity will not only create a better society but has real economic benefits that can help investors like HESTA deliver better outcomes for their members," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey says.

CareSuper's Lander adds: "There is more that can be done. This includes paying super on paid parental leave, addressing the gender pay gap and ensuring there are no delays to the legislated timetable to increase the super guarantee to 12%."

