Regulatory
Accountant convicted in fee no service scam
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   11:16AM

A Melbourne-based accountant has been sentenced in the County Court of Victoria after pleading guilty to two charges of making false or misleading statements.

The court found Jason Cullen, an accountant employed by an accounting and financial advisory firm, raised two invoices for amounts totaling $275,000 to be addressed to NewSat.

The invoices were issued for purported financial and advisory services, however no such services were provided to NewSat.

Following the issuing of these invoices, NewSat made payments totaling $275,000 to the accounting and financial advisory firm, with NewSat receiving no benefit for the payment, ASIC said.

Of the total paid by NewSat on these invoices, $245,000 was transferred to Cresta Motor Yachts, being a company for which Cullen and Adrian Ballintine, NewSat's former chief executive officer, were directors.

Cullen was convicted of two counts of breaching the Corporations Act and fined $7500.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Sarah Dawes said: "[Cullen] held a position of trust and should be held accountable for providing misleading information. Offending of this nature undermines public confidence in the share market and public companies."

ASIC Commissioner John Price said: "Making false and misleading statements is a serious offence and ASIC will take action when an accountant's conduct falls short of required professional standards."

NewSat was a satellite communications provider that was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange until August 2015.

NewSat's former chief was also sentenced by the County Court of Victoria for his role, pleading guilty to one count of authorizing the making of a false or misleading statement and was fined $15,000.

