ABC, ISH arrangement faces scrutiny

APRA is facing mounting pressure to investigate the complex arrangements and quantify the financial terms between industry superannuation funds and the ABC, a parliamentary inquiry heard this morning.

The prudential regulator, which appeared before the Standing Committee Economics, had no answers to Member of Parliament Jason Falinski's fiery line of questioning regarding the intricate relationship between Industry Super Holdings (ISH) and the ABC.

Falinski grilled APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell on why members' money is being used to fund media outlets such as the ABC and The New Daily and pass the sole purpose test.

"How much money have they paid ABC in the last five years? How are you not worried that they are paying the chief economics correspondent at the ABC directly and that may have a material impact on the way that he covers this sector? How do any of these payments benefit members of super funds?" he asked.

Falinski also wanted to know much money industry funds give to Industry Super Holdings and Industry Super Australia.

Rowell responded that APRA has "looked at the arrangement between superannuation entities and Industry Super Holdings", and that its enquiries remain ongoing.

Falinksi slammed the regulator for only drawing its attention to such arrangements now, asking Rowell if the impetus behind it is if the amount of money paid to ISH has increased.

It is partly because of the size, nature and complexity of the industry itself and the arrangements, she said.

"We have been progressively looking into areas where we think there's scope to improve member outcomes and to do that, we need to understand the nature of the arrangements and the outcomes that are being delivered in an investment [sense]," she said.

Surely, Falinski said, APRA should have understood that before it got to this stage.

This is a "thematic piece of work" APRA has taken on recently but there have been many issues that it has pursued that has material impact on outcomes for members, Rowell said.

Rowell retorted that APRA has done significant work, focusing instead on underperforming investments and fees.

"I am genuinely concerned about this," Falinski said, pointing to how regulation for the super sector is on an unlevel playing field and that rules appear to be applied very differently.

This committee has been asking for the last 18 months how much money The New Daily and the ABC have received from ISH.

The ABC and the regulators do not know how much of members' money has been spent on the ABC's chief economist, who this week will be covering a series on retirement income, he said.

No one knows, Falinski added, how much the correspondent is getting paid, or the terms and conditions of the agreement.

If this was Westpac, AMP or CBA or any other institution, Falinski said he had no doubt that APRA and ASIC would be all over them like a "ton of bricks".