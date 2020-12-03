AAT refuses Allegra AFSL

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has refused the provision of an Australian financial services licence to Allegra Financial Services after it was initially rejected by ASIC.

Allegra applied to ASIC for an AFSL in 2018 to provide personal financial product advice to retail and wholesale clients, with Lachlan Schonfelder as its sole director and majority shareholder.

ASIC refused the application in July 2019 over concerns about Schonfelder's past conduct.

Schonfelder previously accepted a personal loan from a client while he was an authorised representative of another licensee leading to the termination of his employment.

Allegra failed to mention this in its application and Schonfelder provided misleading information as to why his employment with the licensee ceased.

"The lack of candour in Mr Schonfelder's dealings with ASIC also raised serious doubts in the AAT's mind as to whether Allegra would be able to deal honestly," the AAT said.

ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press said the decision reinforces the recent licensing reforms under the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response—Stronger Regulators [2019 Measures]) Act 2020.

The reforms mandate that ASIC must not grant a licence unless it has no reason to believe a controller, officer or senior manager is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, or perform one or more functions as an officer of the applicant if a licence was granted.

"The character of these persons remains a critical aspect of ASIC's licensing assessment," Press said.

Allegra has 28 days to appeal the AAT's decision to the Federal Court of Australia on a question of law.