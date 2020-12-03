NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
AAT refuses Allegra AFSL
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:15PM

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has refused the provision of an Australian financial services licence to Allegra Financial Services after it was initially rejected by ASIC.

Allegra applied to ASIC for an AFSL in 2018 to provide personal financial product advice to retail and wholesale clients, with Lachlan Schonfelder as its sole director and majority shareholder.

ASIC refused the application in July 2019 over concerns about Schonfelder's past conduct.

Schonfelder previously accepted a personal loan from a client while he was an authorised representative of another licensee leading to the termination of his employment.

Allegra failed to mention this in its application and Schonfelder provided misleading information as to why his employment with the licensee ceased.

"The lack of candour in Mr Schonfelder's dealings with ASIC also raised serious doubts in the AAT's mind as to whether Allegra would be able to deal honestly," the AAT said.

ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press said the decision reinforces the recent licensing reforms under the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response—Stronger Regulators [2019 Measures]) Act 2020.

The reforms mandate that ASIC must not grant a licence unless it has no reason to believe a controller, officer or senior manager is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, or perform one or more functions as an officer of the applicant if a licence was granted.

"The character of these persons remains a critical aspect of ASIC's licensing assessment," Press said.

Allegra has 28 days to appeal the AAT's decision to the Federal Court of Australia on a question of law.

Read more: ASICAllegraAdministrative Appeals TribunalAllegra Financial ServicesLachlan SchonfelderDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
CBA in court for overcharging interest
ASIC takes SMSF accountant to court
ASIC investigates ASX
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Oga8bqLv