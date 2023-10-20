AAT overturns ASIC ban on investment guru

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has nullified ASIC's ban on Dominique Grubisa, an investment guru and DG Institute founder, from participating in credit activities and financial services.

In 2022, Grubisa was banned for four years after ASIC found she was claiming to hold AFS and credit licences that she did not. The licence for her company Master Wealth Control, which traded as DG Institute, was cancelled in 2021 on the basis that the business had not engaged in credit activity since it was initially granted.

Grubisa offered courses to members of the public that dealt with wealth creation and asset protection.

The price of the courses varied between $5500 and $10,200, Grubisa also offered a premium course which included access to all the other courses together with some supplementary services for a higher fee of $25,000.

Most of the courses were live streamed, although video recordings were also accessible online through a portal.

As per a copy of the AAT's decision rationale: "It appeared to be clear from the nature of the courses and the circumstances in which they were marketed that the audience was almost certainly comprised of comparatively unsophisticated individuals with limited experience in investment."

During the hearing, a sample marketing video was played, and in the video, Grubisa can be heard stating that she possessed both a credit licence and an AFSL.

While she speaks points appear on the screen which read "lawyer, ASIC Credit Licensee, AFS Licensee, Migration Agent's Licence, Real Estate Agent's licence."

Following ASIC's investigation, Grubisa explained she has never held a credit licence, however, her company did.

"It was loose language and I regret it now," Grubisa said in a cross examination with ASIC.

"I knew that a corporate entity was a holder of the licence, and I thought of myself as the company, which I shouldn't have, which is wrong, but I just thought - it's like Richard Branson saying, "I'll fly you to Melbourne." I just think of the company as mine. But I agree that it's wrong and I shouldn't have said it."

AAT deputy president Bernard J McCabe accepted that Grubisa did not possess either licence and her false statements during the presentation, which implied that she held those licences, constitute a "holding out" in violation of the relevant provisions of the legislation.

"As a result, I am convinced that the applicant has breached s 911C of the Corporations Act, a financial services law. This contravention alone justifies the discretion to impose a ban under s 920A(1)(e) of that statute," McCabe said.

"Additionally, I am satisfied that she has contravened s 30 of the NCCP Act, which constitutes a violation of credit legislation. This contravention also justifies the discretion to impose a ban under 80(1)(d)."

McCabe emphasised that even if he were to accept Grubisa's argument that she was making representations about holding an AFSL on behalf of one or more group companies, it would still warrant the discretion to impose a ban.

"The fact remains that none of the companies in her group held an AFSL at the time, and the existence of an informal (or even a formal) referral relationship with an authorised representative of an unrelated AFSL holder cannot be what she was referring to in her promotional videos," he said.

Additionally, Grubisa had information on her website claiming that she was an "ASIC licensed debt specialist" and held an "ASIC financial services licence". These statements have been removed at the regulator's request.

Nonetheless, in her statement, she acknowledged that she couldn't recall and couldn't be certain about how that phrase came to be used and repeatedly appeared on the website. She speculated that it might have been used without her knowledge by contractors responsible for generating website content.

"Even if I accept Grubisa was the hapless victim of a rogue copywriter, that does her little credit. This was a business that was closely identified with her," said McCabe.

"At a minimum, she should have had processes in place to review content on her website."

For a banning order to be established, McCabe said, it is not a requirement for either ASIC or the Tribunal to be convinced that [the subject of the order] will violate a financial services law in the future.

The regulator stated that Grubisa has repeatedly made erroneous statements in her marketing presentations and on the website about the licences is reason enough to believe the applicant is likely to contravene the legislation in the future.

"ASIC points out I do not need to be specific about which provision of the legislation might be contravened: it is enough that the applicant's conduct suggests she is either careless with respect to her legal obligations, or is prepared to disregard them," said McCabe.

On the other side, counsel for Grubisa disputed ASIC's characterisation, instead suggesting in submissions that Grubisa was unlikely to make the same mistake (assuming it was one) about her licences in the future.

Counsel added the applicant had acted quickly in response to ASIC's notice of concerns in December 2020 when she instructed her team to review the website and remove the offending statements.

McCabe said that Grubisa did not seem like a person who was across her legal obligations, notwithstanding her credentials.

"She also did not appear to have a commitment to orderly processes and procedures, like reviewing the content of websites," he said.

"I accept she may have learned lessons from this experience - or at least realised she must do more to forestall further regulatory action - but the fact she held herself out and has come to downplay the significance of that conduct is a matter of concern."

ASIC also explained that Grubisa 's actions do not qualify her as a fit and proper person. McCabe said this depends on the context in which it is used.

McCabe said the benchmark for such an argument is connected to a person playing a role in a financial services business.

"As it happens, none of the matters referred to in s 913BB(2)(a)-(j) are relevant here," he commented.

In conclusion, McCabe said he had made serious adverse findings against the applicant.

"There may yet be consequences for her under other legislation administered by other regulators. But I do not step into the shoes of those other bodies. I only wear ASIC's shoes," he said.

"ASIC's actions are informed by the objectives of the legislative regimes it administers, and by the objects of the ASIC Act itself. I am informed by the same matters. I do not see how a banning order made under the Corporations Act or the NCCP Act will further a legitimate regulatory interest."

In reaching this conclusion, McCabe clarified that he is not excusing the problematic behaviour uncovered through ASIC's thorough investigations.

"... but the issues she presents are issues for a different decision-maker," he said.