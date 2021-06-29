NEWS
Investment

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   12:43PM

360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

TGP sold its 19.9% stake in EP1 at 62 cents a share ($29.9 million total including dividends).

It says it netted a $9.1 million total profit from the sale, or an IRR of 54.9%.

It is getting replaced on EP1's shareholder register by Mercury Capital, which exercised its call options from June 3 to acquire the 19.9% stake from 360 Capital.

The ASX-listed 360 Capital first appeared on Evans Dixon's shareholder register after the FY20 results (where it reported a statutory loss of $30.5 million), and co-founder Alan Dixon's departure.

TGP built a 20.22% shareholding in EP1.

Tony Pitt was first endorsed for election to EP1's board, but the latter reversed their recommendation after 360 lodged a takeover bid on October 27.

The company's original offer was conditional on EP1's shares/options plan not getting through at the AGM - but the resolution passed.

In December 2020, 360 raised its offer for EP1 shares by 13% to 60 cents per share.

Eventually it was unsuccessful and dropped the bid in April.

