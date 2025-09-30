Newspaper icon
3500 advisers at risk as deadline looms

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 SEP 2025   12:30PM

ASIC is urgently calling on financial advisers to review the accuracy of their Financial Adviser Register profile if they intend to continue providing advice into 2026 and beyond.

The regulator said, based on current information, some 3459 advisers may be unable to provide advice after December 31.

Advisers who are existing providers have until 1 January 2026 to meet qualifications standards to continue providing personal advice to retail clients.

As of September 16, 7081 relevant providers hold an approved degree or qualification, 3966 are relying on the experience pathway, and 926 hold both an approved qualification and are relying on the pathway.

ASIC said of the remaining 3459 yet to meet the standard, 1371 may be eligible for the experience pathway but their licensee is yet to notify ASIC of this.

Further, unless exempt, relevant providers have until the end of the year to complete specified courses in commercial law and taxation law to be able to provide tax (financial) advice to retail clients from next year. ASIC said some 1143 need to do this.

ASIC is urging advisers to have their licensee ensure the FAR is updated on their behalf. To assist them in determining what may need updating, ASIC provided an up-to-date dataset. This includes when the relevant provider passed the exam, which qualifications go towards them having met the standards, and whether the licensee has notified ASIC about an intention to rely on the experience pathway.

It also urged licensees to take caution when making changes as common errors have been made, like incorrectly marking an adviser as being on the experience pathway when they're not eligible.

It said it's also seen instances of licensees marking qualifications and training courses completed by advisers as going toward meeting the standards, but the courses have not been completed or are not an approved course. Elsewhere, some advisers who have met qualifications standards have not had their qualifications recorded as 'going towards meeting the qualifications standard' on the FAR.

"ASIC will continue monitoring information on the Financial Advisers Register in the lead up to January 2026 and will consider further regulatory responses if required," it said.

