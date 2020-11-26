NEWS
Investment
Zurich launches new fund
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   11:58AM

Zurich Investments has launched a new fund based on the structural changes that will change the way we live over the next decade.

The Global Thematic Focus Fund will consist of three to six high conviction investment themes with a portfolio of 35 to 50 stocks that directly relate to them, rather than a benchmark.

The investment team currently foresees the structural drivers as geopolitics, monetary policy, sustainability and technology.

From these, the team has identified investment themes that fit within and will benefit from the structural changes.

The themes will evolve over time and currently include asset efficiency which are companies that deploy operating systems for efficiency; bits of chips which are the components that enable the digitisation of transport and other industries and empowered consumer by investing in consumer-facing companies.

It also includes software as a standard which are companies that are automating white collar jobs; digital runway, the emerging fintechs; and data, networks and profits which is capturing returns from artificial intelligence.

Zurich Investments head of savings and investments Matthew Drennan said advisers can now provide clients with the upside potential of global structural change.

"This high conviction, long-term style of investment has been high on the wish-list for financial advisers for some time now, and we are pleased to bring this strategy to Australian investors during a period of historic global challenge but also significant investment opportunity," he said.

"Instead of consensus positions and short-termism, these proprietary themes, based on real world observations, can evolve to capture the best ideas within a changing world."

The fund's strategy also has a fully integrated approach to sustainability, including theme alignment with the UN's Sustainability Development Goals.

