NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Zurich joins reconciliation plan
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   11:45AM

Zurich Financial Services Australia has made a formal commitment to reconciliation through the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

Zurich has joined over 1100 corporate, government and not-for-profit organisations who have also made the commitment with Reconciliation Australia.

RAP's provide a framework for organisations to leverage their structures and diverse spheres of influence to support the national reconciliation movement.

Zurich Australia chief executive, life and investments Justin Delaney, and chief executive general insurance, Tim Plant said the move comes as Zurich continues to grow its presence in Australia.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"As a global insurance company, Zurich has a strong international focus. With a growing presence in Australia, we have a responsibility to use our core skills to help our local communities and society become more resilient," Delaney and Plant said.

"Specific to our operations in Australia, the Reflect RAP is a strategic commitment to positive actions towards celebrating, connecting and collaborating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their unique contributions to the communities we serve in Australia."

Delaney and Plant added that Zurich had already made connections with First Nations communities, predominately through strategic collaborations with the Raise Foundation, Beyond Empathy and the Tackle Your Feelings initiative.

"These collaborations are a first step for Zurich to identify opportunities to increase and to refine our contribution to Australia's national reconciliation movement," they said.

"In addition, Zurich has an opportunity to explore how we can work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander suppliers and align this local Australian opportunity with our global sustainable sourcing program."

Chief executive of Reconciliation Australia Karen Mundine said since 2006 RAP's have provided a framework for organisations to leverage their structures and diverse spheres of influence to support the national reconciliation movement.

"The RAP program's strength is its framework of relationships, respect, and opportunities, allowing an organisation to strategically set its reconciliation commitments in line with its own business objectives, for the most effective outcomes," Mundine said.

"These outcomes contribute towards the five dimensions of reconciliation: race relations; equality and equity; institutional integrity; unity; and historical acceptance."

Read more: Zurich Financial Services AustraliaReconciliation Action PlanJustin DelaneyReconciliation AustraliaKaren MundineTim Plant
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Calls for financial services to include procurement targets
Life insurance at tipping point: Industry leaders
CBRE snaps up future Zurich headquarters
Zurich chief to depart, successor named
Christian Super launches reconciliation action plan
TAL launches health insurance products
TAL appoints customer operations lead
IOOF research boss tenders resignation
TAL welcomes new claims executive
Suncorp appoints new wealth and life intermediaries head in executive reshuffle
Editor's Choice
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
KANIKA SOOD
One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.
Industry fund slashes admin fees
KARREN VERGARA
A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
KARREN VERGARA
Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Q2zCkdp1