Zurich joins reconciliation plan

Zurich Financial Services Australia has made a formal commitment to reconciliation through the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

Zurich has joined over 1100 corporate, government and not-for-profit organisations who have also made the commitment with Reconciliation Australia.

RAP's provide a framework for organisations to leverage their structures and diverse spheres of influence to support the national reconciliation movement.

Zurich Australia chief executive, life and investments Justin Delaney, and chief executive general insurance, Tim Plant said the move comes as Zurich continues to grow its presence in Australia.

"As a global insurance company, Zurich has a strong international focus. With a growing presence in Australia, we have a responsibility to use our core skills to help our local communities and society become more resilient," Delaney and Plant said.

"Specific to our operations in Australia, the Reflect RAP is a strategic commitment to positive actions towards celebrating, connecting and collaborating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their unique contributions to the communities we serve in Australia."

Delaney and Plant added that Zurich had already made connections with First Nations communities, predominately through strategic collaborations with the Raise Foundation, Beyond Empathy and the Tackle Your Feelings initiative.

"These collaborations are a first step for Zurich to identify opportunities to increase and to refine our contribution to Australia's national reconciliation movement," they said.

"In addition, Zurich has an opportunity to explore how we can work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander suppliers and align this local Australian opportunity with our global sustainable sourcing program."

Chief executive of Reconciliation Australia Karen Mundine said since 2006 RAP's have provided a framework for organisations to leverage their structures and diverse spheres of influence to support the national reconciliation movement.

"The RAP program's strength is its framework of relationships, respect, and opportunities, allowing an organisation to strategically set its reconciliation commitments in line with its own business objectives, for the most effective outcomes," Mundine said.

"These outcomes contribute towards the five dimensions of reconciliation: race relations; equality and equity; institutional integrity; unity; and historical acceptance."