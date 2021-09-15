NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Zurich appoints head of product

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:06PM

Insurance giant Zurich has appointed a head of product into a newly created role within its group insurance business.

"Jennifer Faglioni was recently appointed as head of product, one of three newly created senior roles in Darren Wickham's group insurance leadership team," a spokesperson for Zurich Life & Investments confirmed.

Faglioni was previously head of group claims at Zurich and has been with the company for a couple of years.

"This appointment is part of Zurich's investment in its group Insurance business and in market-leading capabilities to make a difference for our partners and their members," the spokesperson said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Before joining Zurich, Faglioni had a 10 year-long career at ANZ in various group claims role. She also worked in group insurance claims at MLC Australia.

Wickham commented on LinkedIn: "I am thrilled to share that Jennifer Faglioni starts today as my new Head of Product.  Jen is passionate about group insurance and has been simply outstanding as head of group claims. She brings her deep expertise about how products apply in practice and the impact this has on the lives of our claimants."

In July this year, Zurich appointed Justin Delaney as chief executive of the Australian and New Zealand business - creating a single leadership role for Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Read more: Jennifer FaglioniNew ZealandZurich LifeDarren WickhamMLC AustraliaJustin Delaney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Apollo expands in Australia, acquires fund manager stake
Zurich, OnePath cover vaccine side-effects
Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave
Zurich appoints chief executive
3PD wins distribution partnership
Lifespan appoints investment expert
Directors added to FSC board
Citi appoints head of global asset managers
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
Macquarie head joins alternative platform

Editor's Choice

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

KARREN VERGARA
The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

Older investors, women flock to crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Young males no longer make up the majority of cryptocurrency investors, with older Australians and women investing large amounts, according to BTC Markets.

CFS reduces premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.