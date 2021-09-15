Zurich appoints head of product

Insurance giant Zurich has appointed a head of product into a newly created role within its group insurance business.

"Jennifer Faglioni was recently appointed as head of product, one of three newly created senior roles in Darren Wickham's group insurance leadership team," a spokesperson for Zurich Life & Investments confirmed.

Faglioni was previously head of group claims at Zurich and has been with the company for a couple of years.

"This appointment is part of Zurich's investment in its group Insurance business and in market-leading capabilities to make a difference for our partners and their members," the spokesperson said.

Before joining Zurich, Faglioni had a 10 year-long career at ANZ in various group claims role. She also worked in group insurance claims at MLC Australia.

Wickham commented on LinkedIn: "I am thrilled to share that Jennifer Faglioni starts today as my new Head of Product. Jen is passionate about group insurance and has been simply outstanding as head of group claims. She brings her deep expertise about how products apply in practice and the impact this has on the lives of our claimants."

In July this year, Zurich appointed Justin Delaney as chief executive of the Australian and New Zealand business - creating a single leadership role for Australia and New Zealand for the first time.