Zipmex files for debt relief amid ongoing crypto crash

Zipmex has filed moratorium applications in Singapore, preventing creditors from making claims while it attempts to fix liquidity issues.

Today the crypto exchange will hold a case conference webinar open to its creditors via zoom following its announcement earlier in the week.

It said that on July 22 Zipmex solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC filed five applications under Section 64 of Singapore's Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 on behalf of several of the Zipmex Group's entities.

Entities include Zipmex Australia Pty Ltd, Zipmex Asia Pte Ltd, Zipmex Pte Ltd, Zipmex Company Limited (incorporated in Thailand) and PT Zipmex Exchange Indonesia.

"We are seeking global moratoriums to prohibit and restrain the commencement or continuation of proceedings against the companies for a period of up to six months," said a company issued statement.

"Moratoriums would give the Zipmex Group the breathing space and time it requires to explore options to resolve the liquidity situation (including to pursue the recovery against Babel Finance), and to formulate a restructuring plan and secure additional investment to secure the Zipmex Group's operations moving forward."

The announcement follows its decision to halt customer withdrawals making it the latest crypto exchange to get burnt by the bear market and caught up in a series of defaults.

"Due to current macroeconomic conditions and the recent fallout in the crypto space from recent events concerning Celsius Network, 3AC, Babel Finance, and others, Zipmex's CeFi product has recently been exposed to defaults from two of our institutional borrowers"

Zipmex said as of July 21 it was owed US$48 million by Babel Finance.

Babel suffered liquidity issues and fund shortages earlier in the month resulting in the suspension of withdrawals.

Zipmex also said it is owed US$5 million by bankrupt Celsius Network.

According to data gathered by CoinMarketCap, the overall crypto market has declined by 9.37% over the past seven days.

Bitcoin also saw a decline of 5.7% and Ethereum dropped by 10%.

ETF Securities: Crypto Weekly Report revealed that in the US the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has been investigating insider trading within crypto exchanges.

A former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two other individuals Nikhil Wahi and Sameer Ramani have been arrested for wire fraud in the first insider trading case involving cryptoassets.

Following those changes, the SEC listed nine tokens as securities, the assets are: AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX, KROM.

While crypto contagion consumes some lenders others rush to join the space.

"BNP Paribas looks to launch crypto custody platform, Fidelity sees strong demand for 401K BTC funds, Crypto.com gains regulatory approval from Cyprus and Italy, Gemini receives VA service provider by central bank of Ireland," the report said.