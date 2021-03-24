NEWS
Economics
Zero rates causing risky business: Pengana
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   11:42AM

Speaking at the Sydney leg of Financial Standard's Adviser Big Day Out tour, Pengana Capital equity analyst Ryan Fisher said near zero-interest rates is perpetuating the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.

"The zero-interest rate policy was absolutely the appropriate thing for central banks to do in the wake of COVID-19, but it has unintended consequences," Fisher said.

"There is no wage growth, no inflation but the cost of living has been skyrocketing. There is no money being paid on savings in the bank, which is untenable particularly for retirees."

As a result, investors are engaging in risky investment behaviour to get the same nominal rate of return.

"You've got more and more money sitting in bank accounts, particularly retirees and pension funds that need to get a return and are chasing the same supply of assets," Fisher said.

"We all know supply and demand - same supply and more demand leads to prices going up. Then you add the "fear of missing out" and Reddit commentary and it triples the stock price."

Fisher explained that Pengana has been trying to invest at both ends of the wealth divide spectrum and is staying away from the crowded space in the middle.

"We are looking to invest in companies that can benefit from the rich getting richer and are placed to benefit from servicing the large part of the economy that is getting poorer," Fisher said.

An example of this, Fisher explained, was Pengana's holding in US-based chain store Dollar Tree.

"It is huge in the US and are chains of small, cheap supermarkets or variety stores that provide smaller packages to people on lower incomes," Fisher said.

"It is essentially the opposite of Costco as customers can buy smaller portions of items."

Read more: Pengana CapitalRyan FisherAdviser Big Day OutDollar TreeFinancial Standard
