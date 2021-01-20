Zenith partners with MSCI

Zenith Investment Partners has partnered with MSCI to enhance the delivery of institutional-grade portfolio analysis, service scalability, insights and reporting to its managed account portfolio clients.

Zenith said it will roll out the MSCI BarraOne portfolio tool within its consulting business to deliver greater global market insights into client portfolios.

MSCI BarraOne is a research-driven analytical platform that provides users with integrated risk and performance analytics and deeper visibility into the risk and return profile of investments.

Zenith's head of consulting Steven Tang said the subscription will deliver better insights to clients, at a faster pace, supporting the investment decision-making and implementation across multiple portfolios on behalf of their clients.

"Advisers are proactively looking for consulting relationships that can help better scale their ongoing service delivery to clients," Tang said.

"The quality and breadth of analytics delivered by MSCI enables us to incorporate institutional-grade insights and ready reporting into our offering to advisers, further expanding our scaled service delivery to managed account clients."

MSCI's head of Australia and New Zealand client coverage Simone Bouch said: "We're pleased to collaborate with Zenith to bring this capability to the Australian retail investment market. The MSCI BarraOne platform is powered by state-of-the-art factor models across multi-asset classes and we're delighted to work with Zenith as they expand the investment tools and services they offer clients."

Zenith also announced it will soon launch a new portfolio builder tool to deliver analytics and insights to support the advice process.

Zenith said the platform will enable advisers to design, maintain and compare client portfolios in a user-friendly format, providing important look-through analysis of exposures in equities, REITs and fixed income for individual funds and constructed portfolios.