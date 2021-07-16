NEWS
Investment

Zenith introduces ESG classification

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:32PM

More than 800 funds on Zenith Investment Partners' approved product list now have a responsible investment classification.

The responsible investment classification aims to help financial advisers with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus to select funds based on this criteria.

The classifications further identify which ESG strategies a fund uses, which is essential given many funds combine more than one approach, Zenith head of real assets and listed strategies Dugald Higgins said.

"Instead, the classifications have been applied across all asset classes which allows advisers to identify the level to which any fund incorporates ESG, and not just those funds branded as pursuing responsible, ethical or sustainability aim," he said.

The research team typically combines a review of the portfolio holdings and conducts a qualitative analysis, rather than rely on manager self-assessment questionnaires. The process unveils which sectors tend to prioritise responsible investment and ESG over others.

"Among Zenith-rated funds, listed property and infrastructure, as well as unlisted real assets have the largest proportion of funds classed as 'integrated', meaning they expressly take into consideration responsible investment and ESG factors. While Australian and international shares funds did have a large number of funds incorporating responsible investment and ESG factors, just over half of the universe incorporated ESG," he said.

"We feel that is a logical outcome of the process given real estate and infrastructure assets have a long history of incorporating E, S, and G issues, particularly around sustainability."

The corporate regulator is cracking down on greenwashing practices. ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour flagged that the review looks to unearth any type of ESG mislabelling slapped across investment products.

The classification tools are becoming more vital as investor attitudes change and regulations increase, Higgins said, pointing to ASIC's review which is aiming to establish whether funds focusing on ESG considerations are aligning with the way they're being sold.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
