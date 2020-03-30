NEWS
Superannuation
Your super is safe with us: Silk
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:50AM

The chief executive of the nation's largest super fund has written to members reassuring them that their super will be safer staying with the fund.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk said during this unprecedented time, members should refrain from accessing their super early and switching funds.

"In this climate of disruption and uncertainty, it's important to remember that super is a long-term investment, and that Australia's superannuation system is sound, resilient and highly regulated," Silk said.

"What we're experiencing is new territory for everyone, so strong judgement, market knowledge, and responsible planning are crucial to managing this situation."

Silk said AustralianSuper has established a team of leaders which meets daily to review and respond to the COVID-19 situation.

"You can take comfort in knowing these people are highly experienced specialists and they're focussed on you and your super," Silk said.

Silk told customers that its balanced investment option, where the majority of members have their super, is now returning negative 7.4% on a financial year basis as a result of the market volatility.

"While any fall in performance may be concerning, this figure is relatively modest in the context of current share market turmoil and the fund's investment performance over the last 10 years," Silk said.

"For members who are in the balanced investment option, exposure to unlisted assets is playing an important role to reduce the impact of market volatility on returns.

"While all unlisted assets have been revalued downwards to ensure they reflect fair market value in the current investment environment, the impact on returns has been much smaller than that of listed equities."

Silk said investment performance in all of the fund's investment options will change in the weeks and months ahead, but said that shouldn't be a cause for alarm.

"We know that bear markets and recessions are not uncommon, and indeed should be expected over a lifetime of investing," he said.

"During this time of uncertainty, it's important to remember that markets eventually recover, and that by staying invested, members will be well positioned to benefit from the rebound."

Silk said members should think twice about switching options saying history suggests members who stay invested during market volatility will be better off than those who switched.

"One of the main reasons that members change investment options is in response to market volatility. We saw this happen during the global financial crisis," Silk said.

"Experience tells us that this is ill-advised, as they won't be in a position to benefit when markets rebound, and that those who stay the course are more likely to end up in a better position."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Market volatilityAustralianSuperIan SilkCOVID-19CoronavirusSuperannuation
