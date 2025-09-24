Younger generations drive SMSF sector growth: Class

The number of self-managed super funds (SMSF) has grown on the back of increased participation by younger Australians despite regulatory uncertainty, according to a report by Class.

The 2025 Annual Benchmark Report by Class found the number of SMSFs reached a record 653,062, with total assets surpassing $1.05 trillion as at June 2025. It jumped 6.4% from the previous year, with 42,000 new funds, the strongest growth since 2017.

Class chief executive Tim Steele said the growth represents the sector's resilience even as the regulatory landscape evolves.

"SMSFs continue to attract a broadening range of Australians who want flexibility, choice, and control in how they save for their retirement," he said.

Data from the report highlighted rising participation from younger Australians as one of the major factors driving SMSF growth. Millennials (30-44) accounted for 37.3% of new establishments, reflecting growing engagement with wealth creation and the flexibility SMSFs offer. The average age of new SMSF joiners was 48 years compared to 61.6 years for existing members.

The average starting balance for new funds dropped from $515,000 to $363,000, showing willingness for members to establish SMSFs earlier in their retirement journey.

"Younger Australians are taking control of their retirement savings like never before...this trend is in stark contrast to the dramatic drop in new fund establishments by Baby Boomers," said Ciara Conway, general manager of super at Stake.

Conway noted that the rising adoption of SMSFs by young people is inherently linked to the popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

ETFs have grown in popularity with their presence in SMSF portfolios increasing by 1.3% year-on-year, with the younger generation preferring broad exposure to big blue chips at home and abroad.

"These modern, accessible and cost-effective vehicles align perfectly with the preferences of more tech-savvy generations. Together, these two trends are reshaping the Australian superannuation landscape," she said.