YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

The asset consultant, which advises on $490 billion, said while it supports the intent behind the scrutiny of underperforming funds, it worries that simple performance comparisons can tell an incomplete story.

For example, several funds which have failed the test have actually delivered higher returns than others deemed to have made the grade.

This is typically a function of the investment strategy of each fund accepting different levels of risk to achieve its stated aims, Frontier said.

"At a simple level, the test assesses how well a fund has implemented its investment strategy and not whether it is a good strategy for its members. While we accept many members will appreciate a simple pass and fail view, unfortunately the reality of assessing whether their fund has performed for them is far more nuanced", Frontier principal consultant David Carruthers said.

"There are a range of factors funds need to consider, such as lifecycle design, active or passive beliefs, even ESG matters, all of which impact risk profile, that are really important in delivering an appropriate product for members.

"Then of course there are a range of other factors unrelated to investment performance, such as insurance and service delivery, for members to consider. Not incorporating a more complete set of variables could, and we would argue will, lead to confusion in some cases."

Frontier is concerned the test results are not an adequate representation as it doesn't consider whether returns achieved reflect the level of risk taken and the stated objectives being sought.

In fact, the asset consultant thinks the test could encourage funds to aim primarily at passing the test by seeking an easier investment path ahead of delivering the most appropriate long-term outcomes for their members.

Frontier said its analysis shows that the level of returns delivered, or even the size of funds, are not necessarily indicators of a successful fund, based on APRA's assessment. Further, the binary nature of a pass or fail means there are several funds passing 'close to the line', while others have missed out by very thin margins.

In a note to clients, Frontier pointed out that in ASIC Regulatory Guide 53 the regulator states: "Good past performance seems to be, at best, a weak and unreliable predictor of future good performance over the medium to long term."

In the same regulatory guide, ASIC suggests performance comparisons can be misleading if not done correctly. Crucially, "like for like" comparisons and risk and volatility adjusted returns must be taken into consideration.

The results of the YFYS test, released yesterday, saw 13 out of 76 MySuper products fail.

The failing funds were AMG MySuper, ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Balanced, LUCRF Super's MySuper, Maritime Super's MySuper, BT Super MySuper and lastly, the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund's MySuper product.

Rainmaker analysis concluded, similarly to Frontier, that several of the funds that failed the test were actually good performers.

According to Rainmaker, BT Super MySuper was the third-best performing lifecycle product in the market over one, three and five years. Christian Super was also found to have one of the least volatile MySuper products, and compared to other ESG products ("like for like") it was in the top 10 performing products for risk adjusted returns.