NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:37AM

Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

The asset consultant, which advises on $490 billion, said while it supports the intent behind the scrutiny of underperforming funds, it worries that simple performance comparisons can tell an incomplete story.

For example, several funds which have failed the test have actually delivered higher returns than others deemed to have made the grade.

This is typically a function of the investment strategy of each fund accepting different levels of risk to achieve its stated aims, Frontier said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"At a simple level, the test assesses how well a fund has implemented its investment strategy and not whether it is a good strategy for its members. While we accept many members will appreciate a simple pass and fail view, unfortunately the reality of assessing whether their fund has performed for them is far more nuanced", Frontier principal consultant David Carruthers said.

"There are a range of factors funds need to consider, such as lifecycle design, active or passive beliefs, even ESG matters, all of which impact risk profile, that are really important in delivering an appropriate product for members.

"Then of course there are a range of other factors unrelated to investment performance, such as insurance and service delivery, for members to consider. Not incorporating a more complete set of variables could, and we would argue will, lead to confusion in some cases."

Frontier is concerned the test results are not an adequate representation as it doesn't consider whether returns achieved reflect the level of risk taken and the stated objectives being sought.

In fact, the asset consultant thinks the test could encourage funds to aim primarily at passing the test by seeking an easier investment path ahead of delivering the most appropriate long-term outcomes for their members.

Frontier said its analysis shows that the level of returns delivered, or even the size of funds, are not necessarily indicators of a successful fund, based on APRA's assessment. Further, the binary nature of a pass or fail means there are several funds passing 'close to the line', while others have missed out by very thin margins.

In a note to clients, Frontier pointed out that in ASIC Regulatory Guide 53 the regulator states: "Good past performance seems to be, at best, a weak and unreliable predictor of future good performance over the medium to long term."

In the same regulatory guide, ASIC suggests performance comparisons can be misleading if not done correctly. Crucially, "like for like" comparisons and risk and volatility adjusted returns must be taken into consideration.

The results of the YFYS test, released yesterday, saw 13 out of 76 MySuper products fail.

The failing funds were AMG MySuper, ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Balanced, LUCRF Super's MySuper, Maritime Super's MySuper, BT Super MySuper and lastly, the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund's MySuper product.

Rainmaker analysis concluded, similarly to Frontier, that several of the funds that failed the test were actually good performers.

According to Rainmaker, BT Super MySuper was the third-best performing lifecycle product in the market over one, three and five years. Christian Super was also found to have one of the least volatile MySuper products, and compared to other ESG products ("like for like") it was in the top 10 performing products for risk adjusted returns.

Read more: FrontierAPRABT Super MySuperChristian SuperAMG MySuperAccumulate Plus BalancedASGARD Employee MySuperASIC Regulatory GuideAustralian Catholic SuperannuationAvSuper GrowthBOC MySuperColonial First StateCommonwealth Bank Group SuperDavid CarruthersEISS Balanced
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Transition to renewables trumps divestment
QIC appoints chief investment officer
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure
Consumer group slams super self-assessments
Results out: 13 funds fail YFYS performance test
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
APRA outlines remuneration standard

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.