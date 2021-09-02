NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

YFYS spurs half to change asset mix

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   4:02PM

Only half of superannuation funds will be prompted to change their investment profile as a result of the new Your Future, Your Super performance test, an Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees survey shows.

The poll, conducted at AIST's annual ASI Conference, surveyed investment professionals from super funds and fund managers.

The majority or over half said they will change their asset allocation slightly.

About one quarter said they will not change their allocations at all, while almost an equal number will change their investment mix significantly.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

This week, APRA's inaugural performance test named and shamed the worst-performing superannuation funds.

The MySuper products of AMG Super, BT Super, Colonial First State and ASGARD are some of the bad performers from a total of 13 APRA singled out.

The superannuation industry has been prompted to reassess how the new test will affect the decisions of investment committees, asset consultants and consequently asset allocation going forward.

PIMCO head of Australia Robert Mead said that diversification remains as relevant as ever and that it is the "only free lunch" in investing.

"Investors have to ensure that diversification opportunities are harnessed. When we start to consider tweaking long-term policy style benchmarking and apply it at any level, it needs to be done simply," Mead said.

Starting with equity risk premium, Mead said most will argue that it is on the "expensive side of fair if not outright expensive."

History suggests that credit risk premium is valued as fair to slightly expensive, he said.

While bond yields might be low, Mead reminded investors that in the last nine out of 10 recessions and equity market drawdowns bonds outperformed.

That is a conditional correlation, he said, noting that the resounding view, on a conditional basis where equity markets underperform, is that bonds end up outperforming.

"Abandoning one part of the diversification mix because rates are low does not make sense and conditional correlation is the most important indicator of that," he said.

A few years ago, PIMCO looked at Morningstar data over a seven-to-10-year period in a similar vein that the Your Future, Your Super performance test is measured.

"We looked at what percentage of actively managed funds in different asset classes outperformed passively managed funds after fees. What we found was that only 40% of active equity funds outperformed their passive peers and they outperform with much higher tracking error," he said.

"Yet, over the same period, 70% of active bond funds outperform their passive peers after fees."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesPIMCOAMG SuperASGARDASI ConferenceBT SuperColonial First StateFinancial StandardMorningstarMySuperRobert Mead
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Should super funds consider crypto assets?
Transition to renewables trumps divestment
Cracking the data science code
Short-termism damaging climate outcomes
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
Funds will have to guide members on SRM, LTRM
Time to weed out dud funds: Delaney
Why are YFYS test scores a secret?
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks

Editor's Choice

Why are YFYS test scores a secret?

KANIKA SOOD
At the AIST's annual investment conference, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis was asked if the regulator is keen on transparency, why it didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the inaugural YFYS test.

Aware Super to offload farm assets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $140 billion super fund is readying to sell a significant agriculture portfolio, comprising cropping assets and water entitlements in Victoria.

Advice group adds to leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former general manager of private wealth at Wilsons Advisory will lead one of Easton Investments' licensees in a newly created role.

Should super funds consider crypto assets?

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that dismiss crypto assets are at risk of underperforming, the AIST ASI Conference has heard.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.