YFYS spurs half to change asset mix

Only half of superannuation funds will be prompted to change their investment profile as a result of the new Your Future, Your Super performance test, an Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees survey shows.

The poll, conducted at AIST's annual ASI Conference, surveyed investment professionals from super funds and fund managers.

The majority or over half said they will change their asset allocation slightly.

About one quarter said they will not change their allocations at all, while almost an equal number will change their investment mix significantly.

This week, APRA's inaugural performance test named and shamed the worst-performing superannuation funds.

The MySuper products of AMG Super, BT Super, Colonial First State and ASGARD are some of the bad performers from a total of 13 APRA singled out.

The superannuation industry has been prompted to reassess how the new test will affect the decisions of investment committees, asset consultants and consequently asset allocation going forward.

PIMCO head of Australia Robert Mead said that diversification remains as relevant as ever and that it is the "only free lunch" in investing.

"Investors have to ensure that diversification opportunities are harnessed. When we start to consider tweaking long-term policy style benchmarking and apply it at any level, it needs to be done simply," Mead said.

Starting with equity risk premium, Mead said most will argue that it is on the "expensive side of fair if not outright expensive."

History suggests that credit risk premium is valued as fair to slightly expensive, he said.

While bond yields might be low, Mead reminded investors that in the last nine out of 10 recessions and equity market drawdowns bonds outperformed.

That is a conditional correlation, he said, noting that the resounding view, on a conditional basis where equity markets underperform, is that bonds end up outperforming.

"Abandoning one part of the diversification mix because rates are low does not make sense and conditional correlation is the most important indicator of that," he said.

A few years ago, PIMCO looked at Morningstar data over a seven-to-10-year period in a similar vein that the Your Future, Your Super performance test is measured.

"We looked at what percentage of actively managed funds in different asset classes outperformed passively managed funds after fees. What we found was that only 40% of active equity funds outperformed their passive peers and they outperform with much higher tracking error," he said.

"Yet, over the same period, 70% of active bond funds outperform their passive peers after fees."

