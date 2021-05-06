NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
WTW launches working group
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   12:31PM

Willis Towers Watson has launched a working group that actively seeks opportunities in the public-private equity space.

Established in March, one focus area for the working group is the potential for a new type of passive or beta offering within private equity that allows asset owners to access and hold these investments in a cost-effective way.

WTW head of private equity research Andrew Brown said the model in the private equity space hasn't changed in the last few decades.

"Whilst that structure has performed well over this period, we are increasingly seeing capital moving away from defined benefit pension schemes into defined contribution, so there is a need to innovate in order to identify a structure that enables a wider investor base to access opportunities," he said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

There is growing interest from asset owners wanting to access private equity through co-investments, according to associate director of equity research Michael Slaven said.

The aim is to both reduce fees and to take a more targeted and deliberate approach to building private equity portfolios designed to achieve a specific set of objectives, he added.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

As part of the working group's efforts, it is challenging investment managers on sustainability and has developed a set of guiding principles to help formulate their own frameworks, including assisting them report on the carbon emissions being generated by their investments as a first step on a route towards net zero.

Read more: Willis Towers WatsonAndrew BrownMichael Slaven
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper hires from WTW
WTW head of strategic advisory resigns
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
Frontier hires from UK partner
Trading platform names new chief
WTW wins mandate from NZ government super fund
Actuaries Institute names new president
Aon, WTW merger will reduce competition: ACCC
Australia sweeps pension market rankings
WTW names new head of retirement
Editor's Choice
Super fund advice not useful: Research
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While 50% of Australians expect superannuation funds to advise them on retirement, only 16% of those who have sought advice from their fund believe it was useful.
AMP trims platform fees
KANIKA SOOD
AMP Australia is reducing fees on its platforms, in a bid to attract more clients.
Schroders launches new fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Schroders has launched a new Chinese equities fund for Australian investors.
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
KARREN VERGARA
A former ANZ and Infocus Securities financial adviser has been banned for eight years after ASIC found evidence of forgery and falsifying documents.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.