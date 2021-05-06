WTW launches working group

Willis Towers Watson has launched a working group that actively seeks opportunities in the public-private equity space.

Established in March, one focus area for the working group is the potential for a new type of passive or beta offering within private equity that allows asset owners to access and hold these investments in a cost-effective way.

WTW head of private equity research Andrew Brown said the model in the private equity space hasn't changed in the last few decades.

"Whilst that structure has performed well over this period, we are increasingly seeing capital moving away from defined benefit pension schemes into defined contribution, so there is a need to innovate in order to identify a structure that enables a wider investor base to access opportunities," he said.

There is growing interest from asset owners wanting to access private equity through co-investments, according to associate director of equity research Michael Slaven said.

The aim is to both reduce fees and to take a more targeted and deliberate approach to building private equity portfolios designed to achieve a specific set of objectives, he added.

As part of the working group's efforts, it is challenging investment managers on sustainability and has developed a set of guiding principles to help formulate their own frameworks, including assisting them report on the carbon emissions being generated by their investments as a first step on a route towards net zero.