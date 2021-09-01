NEWS
Financial Planning

WTL posts $3.3m loss

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:26AM

WT Financial Group (WTL) reported a huge loss in FY21 as a result of its restructuring efforts.

While revenue grew 6% to $13.6 million, WTL recorded a $3.3 million loss, down from $594,000 in FY20.

This is a result of one-off write-downs and provisions totalling $2.9 million.

WTL commenced its restructuring program in 2018 with the acquisition of Wealth Today, which holds an AFSL and provides dealer group services to financial advisers such as licensing, risk management, education and training, technical support, and practice management and development services.

In July, it completed the acquisition of Sentry Group, adding around 275 advisers to the group.

While Wealth Today and Sentry provide the same suite of licensing solutions, over recent years each has focused on perfecting different key aspects of the critical supports that are essential to advice practices in the modernised industry, WTL chair Guy Hedley said.

Wealth Today focuses on compliance and risk management processes, professional development support, and advice creation support, while Sentry focuses on practice management processes and resources, to assist practices to maintain and improve their profitability, he said.

WTL was founded in 2010, initially under the name of Spring Financial Group. When significant changes to financial services regulation kick started in 2017, the firm began restructuring to become a primarily business-to-business operation.

"Rationalising our B2C operations conducted under the Spring Financial Group brand has achieved significant fixed overhead reductions. Maintaining these operations in their rationalised format enables the Group to provide meaningful real world support and insights to advisers in our Wealth Today and Sentry dealer group operations," he said.

