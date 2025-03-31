WT Financial enters JV with Merchant Wealth

WT Financial Group has entered a 50/50 joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners to invest in Australian financial advice practices.

The newly established entity - WTL & MWP Investco (Investco) - intends to provide strategic growth capital to high-potential financial advice firms across Australia. In line with Merchant's Wealth's global model, Investco will also take non-controlling interests and will offer the practices it partners with long-term, "patient capital".

WT Financial founder and chief executive Keith Cullen has been appointed managing director of Investco, while Merchant Wealth partner David Haintz will serve as executive director.

Investco intends to invest in a series of "hub entities" (Hubcos), each representing either a single practice or a group of complementary practices with multi-million-dollar revenue.

A hub may be selected for investment if it has developed a scalable front and/or back-end administration or investment model; specialises in particular advice types with potential for broad geographical rollout; operates within a specific advice market thematic that is scalable; or has a branded front-end marketing or referral model that generates consistent and qualified client flow with potential for growth.

In terms of branding, Investco said complementary practices within a Hubco may unify under a single brand or may retain local identities which a shares corporate tagline, depending on the strategy most conducive to growth.

Investco will also actively encourage and support targeted acquisitions by each Hubco with capital and resources.

At first, Investco will primarily be focused on acquiring practices within WTL networks but will also support external acquisitions.

"Entrepreneurial practices are increasingly looking for our support in facilitating M&A activity as the profession continues to modernise and evolve to a more corporatised model," Cullen said.

"This JV heralds a new era for WTL and for the profession. By combining our extensive national network and deep local knowledge with Merchant's global expertise and patient capital approach we are well-positioned to empower practices to innovate and grow. We look forward to helping the profession thrive while delivering exceptional outcomes for practitioners, their clients, and our shareholders alike."

Haintz said the Australian market has a vibrant financial advice landscape where he sees enormous potential for the strategy.

"Merchant's model has proven to be attractive to growth-oriented practices looking for a partner that can provide long-term, strategic growth capital and preserve their firm's entrepreneurial spirit," he said.

"Our venture with WTL aligns perfectly with our mission to support ambitious advice businesses - helping them achieve scalability, efficiency and a competitive edge."