World largest asset owners increase ESG, AUM

The largest asset owners in the world have increased both their monetary and social reach with active ownership becoming a key investment strategy, according to new research.

The Thinking Ahead Institute's Asset Owner 100 (AO100) report shows the largest asset owners in this group grew by 6% to US$20 trillion in 2019.

The AO100 have integrated ESG and active ownership more steadily, aiming to have actual impacts by reporting on the impacts of their investment strategies and reducing carbon emissions from portfolios.

Thinking Ahead Institute co-founder Roger Urwin said the larger funds within the AO100 are also using universal owner strategies which aim to safeguard the financial system in conjunction with climate-related risks without sacrificing returns.

"This is consistent with a new era of ESG - which we call ESG 3.0 - that is fundamentally different from previous versions in that it includes real-world impacts on the environment and society, while delivering better outcomes for beneficiaries," he said.

The APAC region is the largest in terms of assets under management, looking after 36.1% of all assets, while pension funds remain the single biggest group of asset owners accounting for over 60% of assets, followed by sovereign wealth funds at 32% and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) and master trusts combined at 7%.

AustralianSuper ranked 43rd in the Asset Owner top 100 followed by Future Fund at 57th, Tcorp at 86th, Nulis Nominees at 89th, Aware Super 90th and BT Funds Management at 98th.

The largest asset owner is the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan with US$1.55 trillion in AUM followed by the Government Pension Fund of Norway at US$1.06 trillion and China Investment Corporation at $940 billion.

Furthermore, Willis Towers Watson Australia head of strategic advisory Jessica Melville said asset owners continue to have more influence compared to asset managers due to stronger leadership.

"Governance is improving but has historically lagged other financial services organisations; we suggest that there are up to 20 very large asset owners globally that are well-governed, with effective cultures, providing leadership for others as a considerable force for change," she said.