Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate

Woolworths has terminated the $4 billion corporate super mandate it had with AMP, instead appointing Australian Retirement Trust to manage 30,000 employees' superannuation.

In a Q1 2022 assets under management and cashflows update to investors, AMP said the conclusion of its mandate as Woolworths' corporate super provider is expected in the first half of 2023.

The move is expected to generate a one-off impact of approximately $4 billion in cash outflows. Though, the company forecast that the exit of the mandate isn't expected to have a material impact on profitability.

AMP's wealth management business has been plagued by consecutive quarters of net cash outflows. The wealth management business' assets under management have also decreased by some $5.8 billion this quarter.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said the company had set a clear path to accelerate the transformation of AMP.

The sale of Collimate Capital's real estate and infrastructure equity businesses have enabled an increased focus on the growth of AMP's retail banking and wealth businesses.

"We have set AMP up for a strong and sustainable future, with a clear strategy to grow AMP Bank and our wealth management businesses in Australia and New Zealand," George said.

Woolworths has not made an official comment about the decision to dump AMP.

However, Rainmaker Information has identified that Woolworths was AMP's largest mandate.