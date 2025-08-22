Newspaper icon
Winners named in annual IMAP Managed Account Awards

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   3:24PM

The Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) has announced the winners of the 2025 IMAP Managed Account Awards across nine categories, with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia taking out two categories.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia was the winner in the Licensee Managed Account and Multi Asset categories, while Strategic Wealth Lifestage snatched the top spot for Boutique Licensee.

The crown for the Responsible Investing category went to Russell Investments, and Lonsec Investment Solutions won the Australian Equities category.

Infinity Asset Management bested the rest in the Australian Equities Small Cap sector, and Aoris Investment Management was named the winner in the International Equities category.

The winner for the Fixed Interest category was BondAdviser, and LAB Managed Portfolios was recognised as the best in Innovation.

The results were handed down by a panel of judges, including Evidentia deputy chief investment strategist Deanne Baker; Brad Matthews Investment Strategies founding director Brad Matthews; Select Asset Management co-founder Dominic McCormick; Douglas Funds Consulting principal Nigel Dougla; Foresight Analytics head of research Rob da Silva; SQM Research sector head real assets, alternatives and multi asset funds Chetan Trehan; and IMAP chair Toby Potter.

Commenting, Potter noted that there were more entrants this year than ever before, increasing the quality and standards of the profession.

"We are demanding ever higher standards of ourselves as a profession and this is reflected in the standard of portfolio management from the asset consultants, investment teams and the advisers who connect these capabilities to each client's own circumstances," Potter said.

"The IMAP Managed Account Awards are only possible because of the commitment of the judges who dedicate considerable time, and the benefit of their professional expertise, to assessing the many entries which we receive."

He also attributed the rapid growth of managed accounts to the capabilities they provide.

"Managed accounts have become one of the fastest growing parts of the advice profession because they provide advisers and licensees with a superior way of delivering better client outcomes that more closely align with client goals," Potter said.

"We are seeing continued evolution of the technology and portfolio management capability in managed accounts.

"On behalf of all the entrants I want to thank them for their efforts."

