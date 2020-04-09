Will COVID-19 kill the balanced option?

As consumers saw their superannuation balances nosedive when the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on the market, many were surprised to learn their retirement savings weren't quite as safe as they thought, reigniting the debate around 'balanced' investment options.

XY Adviser chair Andrew Rocks took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on the state of super, saying: "As a Certified Financial Planner - if I had recommended 60% of a client's portfolio in illiquid investments, under the guise of a balanced portfolio, I would be currently incarcerated."

Rocks told Financial Standard the issue of whether super funds and their balanced options are really serving consumers comes down to the fact that terms like "balanced" and "conservative" are not so clearly defined that the average Australian with a super account really knows what to expect.

Core Private Wealth director Trevor Geffin agrees and sees many balanced options in super that he thinks could be serving consumers better.

Hostplus' balanced option has a 0% allocation to cash and fixed income, Geffin said, and 25% defensive disclosed.

He also pointed to Rest's core option with 13% in cash and bonds and 35.50% defensive disclosed.

According to Geffin, it's these kind of allocations that have people worried during the current climate.

"Many argue liquidity is an aspect of defensiveness, as we have seen over the last month, everything all of a sudden became correlated and the only true defensive was really cash," Geffin said.

"The common theme in these disclosures is low cash and fixed income, and then allocating infrastructure, alternative credit and property to 'defensives'."

Rainmaker head of research Alex Dunnin agrees that terms like 'balanced' are so ambiguous that the issue of what a balanced option should look like becomes almost unresolvable.

"For example, I've read experts say defensive assets are those you can easily sell for cash," Dunnin said.

"If that was the case it would include equities. But equities are growth. Similarly we have other experts tell us you can construct defensive income producing portfolios from equities. Then we have other experts tell us you can invest using bonds and credit to produce equity-like returns."

What the average person really understands about investment risk is the other part of this equation.

Geffin thinks that over a long bull market people have gotten over-confident and comfortable with risk but he also thinks super funds have hidden the reality of risk from the consumer.

Calling strategies which he perceives as "risky" balanced is one of the ways Geffin said funds have done this.

"The thing about liquidity risk is that it's somewhat binary, its hunky dory 99% of the time, until it's not, and it dramatically changes in the blink of an eye," Geffin said.

"All of a sudden you can't sell an asset for anything other than a fire sale price during a liquidity crisis and others selling similar assets to you at fire sale prices cause a death spiral."

He takes issue with super fund league tables that use investment returns as the only measure of success.

"Mean reversion is a well-known financial theory which says that prices and historical returns revert to a mean (or average) over the long-run," Geffin said.

"In practice, the thing that made you successful is often what comes back to bite you and then another factor becomes the new hero overnight."

APRA has attempted to cut through the confusion around risk with its Standard Risk Measure (SRM).

Although, according to Dunnin, even this effort is flawed.

"These have only added more ambiguity because their definitions seem even less consistent than the problem they are trying to fix," Dunnin said.

Geffin pointed out the SRMs are often buried deep within lengthy super fund product disclosure statements.

He also sees a conflict of interest in the fact that trustees assess their own SRM.

Geffin wants to see the SRM for every super fund assessed by APRA and put on a register that consumers can easily access.

Putting risk front and centre in a way consumers can understand could solve the problem of the ambiguously "safe seeming" balanced investment option, he thinks.

"We have seen absurd examples of this problem with super funds white labelling Vanguard's Growth Index Fund as 'balanced' and another industry fund simply changing the name of an option from 'growth' to 'balanced' without changing their strategy," Geffin said.

"These are signs something is broken, who is this benefiting? Is this in the interest of members? Or in the interest of the investment manager in their asset gathering endeavours?"

Rocks agrees, suggesting a risk labelling system could better help consumers see the reality of how their investments are going to perform.

"Importantly, a risk based framework doesn't preclude any investment manager from any particular strategic asset allocation, trustees will be free to offer their members a wide range of risk levels, because we still want a wide variety of choice," Geffin added.

"But the difference is the consumer is going to be better empowered to differentiate between the risks and do so within the correct context."

For Dunnin, now might be a bit of a sensitive time to criticise funds on the nuances of asset allocation. "Let's acknowledge that this issue has raised its head again not because of the market correction but because the government has shut down specific industries and changed the objective of superannuation from a long run investment to a short term cash management one," he said.

"It is perfectly entitled to do so in this time of crisis. But to say super funds should have planned for this is disingenuous."

The super sector - like everyone in the world it seems - didn't see COVID-19 coming.

Dalton Financial Partners director Josh Dalton agrees, and says perhaps some are kicking super funds when they're down.

"Mass job losses in certain industries, contribution inflows stopping and then potential $20,000 per member withdrawals; it's hard to imagine a scenario like that, but here it is," Dalton said.

"So I'm not sure there's necessarily an issue with the investment strategies given that superannuation is long term and illiquid assets are generally associated with longer term investment timeframes."

He does join Geffin on one criticism though - too much of super fund's advertising has focussed on returns.

The obsession with returns has come at the expense of educating consumers about what that oft-uttered phrase - "past performance is not an indicator of future performance" - really means.

"Maybe advertising should be more focused on the long term benefits of super, the potential tax savings and the interesting projects they are investing in," Dalton said.

As for what the future might hold for super as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls away, Dalton suspects super will never forget the liquidity lesson.

Geffin sees regulators grappling with the issue of consumer education after this period, and that perhaps the importance of financial advice will be front and centre.

"The people who can least afford it are actually those with the biggest need, how are we going to serve them at scale AND provide quality advice to them? This is an intractable problem at the moment," Geffin said.

"I think the attitude prior to this was that most people don't need advice, they just need an investment option and to save money into their mortgage."

That might have been fine in the good times, but it's those unadvised people who could be doing immense damage to their nest egg by making the wrong choices now.

Dalton added he's been warning his clients for a long time that all bull markets end, and now that time has come he's encouraging them to think long-term... and maybe turn off the news.

