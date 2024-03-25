Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Why this fundie sees the economy making a hard landing

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 25 MAR 2024   12:40PM

'Goldilocks' soft-landing view, deteriorating consumer health and a poor growth outlook this Australian reporting season hints at a hard landing.

"After digesting the latest information from reporting season results and company meetings our analysis of the data and management commentary is that there is more pain ahead, and the path is edging closer to a hard landing. The deteriorating state of the consumer, flatlining retail sales and falling company cashflows are the biggest risks to the downside," Birtles said.

He also noted that with 1.5% annual real GDP growth in 2023, Australia experienced its third worst annual reading in 30 years, worse than during the GFC, but ahead of the 2000 post-tech bubble.

The biggest clue on the direction of consumer health and spending, and therefore the economy, according to Birtles, is savings rate.

"Australian consumers had excess savings through Covid, and they had built up quite a big buffer which supported the 'stronger for longer' / no landing argument. However, the savings rate is now almost negative as people are eating into their buffers due to higher rates and prices," he said.

"With the buffers almost gone, the real stress is now likely to show."

The current trends in aggregate cash flow among S&P/ASX 200 stocks mirror those of Australian consumer savings; there was a surge during the pandemic due to fiscal support, less working capital pressures, and higher pricing, but now, cash flow has declined.

"While companies can manage their profit margins to feel better, it is hard to hide the truth in cash flows. The reality is that it is getting harder," Birtles said.

This economic environment favours Australian stocks with defensive earnings, robust cash flows, strong balance sheets and cost control amid the ongoing contraction in household budgets.

"We believe that now is the time for investors to evaluate the balance in their portfolios. It's important for investors to be discerning in their stock picking and focus on the companies which have pricing power, resilient volumes, and capacity to manage margins, while avoiding stocks with valuation risk," Birtles said.

Internationally, an investor note from Ophir Asset Management casts a similarly grim outlook.

The Sahm Rule, a recession indicator that signals that a recession begins when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.5% or more from its lowest point in the past year has flashed red. Although, the national US unemployment rate has risen by 0.3%, 21 US states have triggered the 0.5% threshold, which has never happened before without a recession occurring.

Read more: Hard landingReporting seasonReece BirtlesMartin CurrieCovidGFCOphir Asset ManagementS&PSahm Rule
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Apostle names global distribution lead
Growth, quality stocks to outperform: Podcast
How this budget was built
Future Fund trumps market averages
Investor education combats emotions: Experts
FICAP names new charity partner
Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM
Australia survives global pension rout
Things to watch this reporting season: Morningstar

Editor's Choice

Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Perpetual has appointed State Street subsidiary Charles River to manage front office operations for its Australian asset management business.

Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Allianz Retire+ has appointed Brendon Rodda to the role of chief distribution officer for wealth management.

Why this fundie sees the economy making a hard landing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:40PM
Martin Currie Australia chief investment officer Reece Birtles has warned that despite a prevailing 'Goldilocks' soft-landing view, deteriorating consumer health and a poor growth outlook this Australian reporting season hints at a hard landing.

Funds SA recruits from LGT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Funds SA recently welcomed a new head of technology, hiring from LGT Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach