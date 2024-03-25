Why this fundie sees the economy making a hard landing

'Goldilocks' soft-landing view, deteriorating consumer health and a poor growth outlook this Australian reporting season hints at a hard landing.

"After digesting the latest information from reporting season results and company meetings our analysis of the data and management commentary is that there is more pain ahead, and the path is edging closer to a hard landing. The deteriorating state of the consumer, flatlining retail sales and falling company cashflows are the biggest risks to the downside," Birtles said.

He also noted that with 1.5% annual real GDP growth in 2023, Australia experienced its third worst annual reading in 30 years, worse than during the GFC, but ahead of the 2000 post-tech bubble.

The biggest clue on the direction of consumer health and spending, and therefore the economy, according to Birtles, is savings rate.

"Australian consumers had excess savings through Covid, and they had built up quite a big buffer which supported the 'stronger for longer' / no landing argument. However, the savings rate is now almost negative as people are eating into their buffers due to higher rates and prices," he said.

"With the buffers almost gone, the real stress is now likely to show."

The current trends in aggregate cash flow among S&P/ASX 200 stocks mirror those of Australian consumer savings; there was a surge during the pandemic due to fiscal support, less working capital pressures, and higher pricing, but now, cash flow has declined.

"While companies can manage their profit margins to feel better, it is hard to hide the truth in cash flows. The reality is that it is getting harder," Birtles said.

This economic environment favours Australian stocks with defensive earnings, robust cash flows, strong balance sheets and cost control amid the ongoing contraction in household budgets.

"We believe that now is the time for investors to evaluate the balance in their portfolios. It's important for investors to be discerning in their stock picking and focus on the companies which have pricing power, resilient volumes, and capacity to manage margins, while avoiding stocks with valuation risk," Birtles said.

Internationally, an investor note from Ophir Asset Management casts a similarly grim outlook.

The Sahm Rule, a recession indicator that signals that a recession begins when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.5% or more from its lowest point in the past year has flashed red. Although, the national US unemployment rate has risen by 0.3%, 21 US states have triggered the 0.5% threshold, which has never happened before without a recession occurring.