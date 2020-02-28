Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points

Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.

"Because we are risk aware managers we are going to be ESG aware," Bhansali said.

"We believe in engaging not excluding or eliminating, which is how a lot of people practice ESG."

Bhansali, who was in Australia to speak at a Women in Super event, broached a taboo topic - tobacco in portfolios.

"We have to understand that unfortunately there are 1.1 billion smokers in the world. People don't realise that it's nicotine that is addictive but it's not nicotine that's harmful," she explained.

Rather, the act of burning tobacco and the combustion of the various chemicals in cigarettes is what harms smokers.

"There is a tobacco company that did all the clinical research on this issue for years on end, they spent $6 billion on research and development and came up with this revolutionary new product," Bhansali said.

The product she was referring to is Phillip Morris' IQOS, a vaping system designed to help people quit smoking.

IQOS was approved to be sold in the US, with the US Food and Drug Authority noting that it was in the interest of public health to make the stop smoking system available.

"Here you've got a company that is doing what you want from ESG, which is getting to a better place," Bhansali said.

"If you insist on having a tobacco-free portfolio you can't encourage that behaviour."

Bhansali said IQOS is doing well in the market and millions of smokers have switched to the product.

"A lot of competitors are getting into an arms race to invest in their next-gen product," she said.

"If you take the view that you can't invest in tobacco, which is the paradigm. The thing is if these companies don't get our money, they don't care. They are cash-rich companies."

Bhansali said her non-consensus, contrarian investment philosophy extends to ESG for this reason.

"If you're doing the time, you might as well continue doing the crime. What are we signalling?" she asked.

"ESG also needs to be practiced in a non-consensus way. The consensus is 'let me get rid of it' but what are you solving? If you engage with the company and encourage them to spend money and go down a better path, you actually start solving the problem."

While Bhansali pointed to Phillip Morris as an example, she said the consensus views on ESG are flawed in several sectors.

"A lot of people look at superficial scores and screens," she said of ESG investing.

Bhansali explained without a proper look-through analysis, these superficial screens can turn up results that don't mean much.

For example, Wal-Mart owns its own trucks and Amazon outsources its shipping. A basic ESG screen or score without further interrogation may indicate Amazon has a smaller carbon footprint - however, that carbon has just been outsourced to another company.

"Saying Wal-Mart is bad, Amazon is good is a perverse application of what the end game is supposed to be," Bhansali said.

"I think ESG needs to be much more thoughtful. And fundamental research gets you there."

Bhansali has written a book on her contrarian approach, Non-consensus investing: Being right when everyone else is wrong.