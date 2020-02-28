NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   12:14PM

Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.

"Because we are risk aware managers we are going to be ESG aware," Bhansali said.

"We believe in engaging not excluding or eliminating, which is how a lot of people practice ESG."

Bhansali, who was in Australia to speak at a Women in Super event, broached a taboo topic - tobacco in portfolios.

"We have to understand that unfortunately there are 1.1 billion smokers in the world. People don't realise that it's nicotine that is addictive but it's not nicotine that's harmful," she explained.

Rather, the act of burning tobacco and the combustion of the various chemicals in cigarettes is what  harms smokers.

"There is a tobacco company that did all the clinical research on this issue for years on end, they spent $6 billion on research and development and came up with this revolutionary new product," Bhansali said.

The product she was referring to is Phillip Morris' IQOS, a vaping system designed to help people quit smoking.

IQOS was approved to be sold in the US, with the US Food and Drug Authority noting that it was in the interest of public health to make the stop smoking system available.

"Here you've got a company that is doing what you want from ESG, which is getting to a better place," Bhansali said.

"If you insist on having a tobacco-free portfolio you can't encourage that behaviour."

Bhansali said IQOS is doing well in the market and millions of smokers have switched to the product.

"A lot of competitors are getting into an arms race to invest in their next-gen product," she said.

"If you take the view that you can't invest in tobacco, which is the paradigm. The thing is if these companies don't get our money, they don't care. They are cash-rich companies."

Bhansali said her non-consensus, contrarian investment philosophy extends to ESG for this reason.

"If you're doing the time, you might as well continue doing the crime. What are we signalling?" she asked.

"ESG also needs to be practiced in a non-consensus way. The consensus is 'let me get rid of it' but what are you solving? If you engage with the company and encourage them to spend money and go down a better path, you actually start solving the problem."

While Bhansali pointed to Phillip Morris as an example, she said the consensus views on ESG are flawed in several sectors.

"A lot of people look at superficial scores and screens," she said of ESG investing.

Bhansali explained without a proper look-through analysis, these superficial screens can turn up results that don't mean much.

For example, Wal-Mart owns its own trucks and Amazon outsources its shipping. A basic ESG screen or score without further interrogation may indicate Amazon has a smaller carbon footprint - however, that carbon has just been outsourced to another company.

"Saying Wal-Mart is bad, Amazon is good is a perverse application of what the end game is supposed to be," Bhansali said.

"I think ESG needs to be much more thoughtful. And fundamental research gets you there."

Bhansali has written a book on her contrarian approach, Non-consensus investing: Being right when everyone else is wrong.

Read more: ESGAmazonAriel InvestmentsPhillip Morris InternationalRupal J. BhansaliWal-Mart
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Analyst views on ESG swing
Climate threat pushes Aussies to sustainability
Bearish sentiment bites Aussie investors
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Global index creates new ESG role
Perpetual to build US distribution
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
Super fund grows US real estate assets
Index investment soars: Research
Tech to topple banking: RBA
Editor's Choice
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.
Hollywood actor charged by SEC
ELIZA BAVIN
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged a prominent actor for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in a bitcoin offering.
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9x6KXany