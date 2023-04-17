Why clients fire their financial adviser

New Morningstar research reveals the underlying reasons why clients dump their financial advisers that are not related to costs or investment performance.

The survey of US-based clients found three core reasons why they let go of their advisers.

The first is that the adviser failed to get to know the client as a person and did not take the time to find out their personal and financial goals.

Some reasons related to a specific issue with an adviser's service began with not recognising the client's need for a particular service, the research found.

Many of these issues could be remedied if the adviser devoted more time, attention, and resources to understanding the client, and perhaps leveraging help from established discussion guides, checklists, and exercises, Morningstar suggested.

The second reason was the adviser's inability to communicate their value.

"Many individuals who cited communication as their firing reason indicated that since they haven't heard from their adviser, the adviser must not be doing anything. Although an adviser may be diligently monitoring their clients' accounts, if that work is not communicated, it may go unrecognised by clients," the research note shows.

Finally, clients cited mismatched expectations early in the relationship. Many clients said there were mismatched values and were not able to trust the adviser or they did not have a good rapport, which led to their firing.

The good news is that out of the 3003 survey participants, only 185 or 6% of the population had fired their advisers, meaning that breaking up with an adviser is a relatively rare occurrence.

Digging further into the survey, 32% of clients said they were unsatisfied with the quality of the financial advice and service, while 21% was unhappy with the quality of the relationship.

Responders cited the cost of services (17%), performance returns (11%), as well as their comfort at handling financial issues on their own (10%) as other reasons for firing.

Firing based on costs is "more nuanced than at first glance".

"Of course, there will be instances where a service is too expensive for an individual, but other times, the individual may not believe the value of the service justifies the cost," Morningstar said.

"In general, these issues can be addressed by effectively communicating value using tactics like reaching out to clients proactively, being available through different channels, and keeping clients updated on what market movements mean for them."