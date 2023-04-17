Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Why clients fire their financial adviser

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 APR 2023   12:41PM

New Morningstar research reveals the underlying reasons why clients dump their financial advisers that are not related to costs or investment performance.

The survey of US-based clients found three core reasons why they let go of their advisers.

The first is that the adviser failed to get to know the client as a person and did not take the time to find out their personal and financial goals.

Some reasons related to a specific issue with an adviser's service began with not recognising the client's need for a particular service, the research found.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Many of these issues could be remedied if the adviser devoted more time, attention, and resources to understanding the client, and perhaps leveraging help from established discussion guides, checklists, and exercises, Morningstar suggested.

The second reason was the adviser's inability to communicate their value.

"Many individuals who cited communication as their firing reason indicated that since they haven't heard from their adviser, the adviser must not be doing anything. Although an adviser may be diligently monitoring their clients' accounts, if that work is not communicated, it may go unrecognised by clients," the research note shows.

Finally, clients cited mismatched expectations early in the relationship. Many clients said there were mismatched values and were not able to trust the adviser or they did not have a good rapport, which led to their firing.

The good news is that out of the 3003 survey participants, only 185 or 6% of the population had fired their advisers, meaning that breaking up with an adviser is a relatively rare occurrence.

Digging further into the survey, 32% of clients said they were unsatisfied with the quality of the financial advice and service, while 21% was unhappy with the quality of the relationship.

Responders cited the cost of services (17%), performance returns (11%), as well as their comfort at handling financial issues on their own (10%) as other reasons for firing.

Firing based on costs is "more nuanced than at first glance".

"Of course, there will be instances where a service is too expensive for an individual, but other times, the individual may not believe the value of the service justifies the cost," Morningstar said.

"In general, these issues can be addressed by effectively communicating value using tactics like reaching out to clients proactively, being available through different channels, and keeping clients updated on what market movements mean for them."

Read more: Morningstar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Magellan FUM continues backwards slide
Rating the rating houses: How much do advisers rely on fund research?
Outflows, M&A batter active managers
Active fund managers historically underperform: SPIVA
Morningstar launches managed accounts portfolios
Lazard Asset Management slashes fund fees
Things to watch this reporting season: Morningstar
HUB24 launches new ESG ratings
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart
Morningstar to introduce new rating system

Editor's Choice

Regal names investment director

KARREN VERGARA
Regal Partners appointed a new investment director to service sophisticated investors, who was most recently the head of analytics at Bloomberg's local unit.

Finfluencer barred from running online advice business

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has said Tyson Scholz, otherwise known as ASX Wolf, cannot continue his online business, with permanent injunctions placed on the finfluencer.

Employment figures no cause for rate hike: Experts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5%, with a stronger than expected lift in jobs in March, however economists say it won't lead to a rate hike.

Budget all about responsible economic management: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the best possible response to global economic uncertainty is responsible economic management and that will be displayed in the May federal budget.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.