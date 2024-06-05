Who is the highest paid S&P500 company chief?

The chief executive of semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom pocketed US$161.8 million in total remuneration in 2023 to be the only boss among S&P500 companies to receive a nine-figure salary, a new pay study shows.

Broadcom's Hock E. Tan is the only chief executive to receive a nine-figure amount out of the 341 executives in the annual analysis by The Associated Press and Equilar.

To calculate the total pay, the study considers salary, bonus, perks, stock awards, stock option awards, and other pay components.

Tan leads the pack with nearly US$100 million more than the next chief executive, William J. Lansing, who leads data analytics firm FICO, with US$66.3 million. Apple's Tim Cook came third place with US$63.2 million.

Rounding the top 10 are Prologis' Hamid R. Moghadam (US$50.9m), Netflix's Theodore A. Sarandos ($49.8m), Warner Bros. Discovery's (US$49.7m), Booking's Glenn D. Fogel (US$46.7m), Adobe's Shantanu Narayen (US$44.9m), Roper Technologies' Laurence Neil Hunn (US$41.3m), and ServiceNow's William R. McDermott (US$37.6m).

All in all, compensation for S&P500 chief executives rose by 12.6% to US$16.3 million year on year.

"In line with the average CEO pay package, stock awards made up approximately 70% of total compensation in 2023. The median value of stock awards jumped 10.7% to $9.4 million in 2023, largely contributing to the overall rise in total compensation," the study shows.

A typical S&P500 company worker earned US$81,467, up 5.2% from 2022.

Out of the 341 chief executives, only 25 or 7% are women, growing by five from last year's study.

Women took home a median pay package of US$17.6 million in 2023.

Lisa T. Su, the lead for another semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, was the highest-paid woman for the fifth consecutive year with US$30.3 million.

Not far behind was General Motors' Mary T. Barra at US$27.8 million and Citigroup's Jane Nind Fraser.

The communication services industry has been home to the highest-paid S&P500 chiefs for five consecutive years, earning a median of US$24.4 million.

"The financial services industry features the most CEOs on this year's list at 53. Consistent with last year's trends, the utilities industry had the lowest median total compensation in 2023, amounting to $10.1 million," Equilar said.