Wheelhouse names new partners

Wheelhouse Partners has completed its transition to its new independent structure after agreeing to acquire Bennelong Funds Management's stake in its business, naming a new chief operating officer, co-investor and distribution partner.

The revised structure includes a new co-investor in Wheelhouse, Alan Howard who is a co-founder of UK hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management.

Wheelhouse trader Andrew MacLeod and chief information officer Sam Jacob have previously worked at the hedge fund across several markets. Howard will replace Bennelong in the capital structure of the business.

Wheelhouse managing director Alastair MacLeod said Howard's investment represents a tremendous vote of confidence for the business which began operating under Bennelong's structure over three years ago.

"While volatile market conditions have played to our strengths, we remain steadfastly committed to the core objectives on which Wheelhouse is founded; to generate a reliable, consistent income stream whilst preserving investor capital from market downturns," MacLeod said.

"For the first time in decades, investors are facing falling dividends, fewer traditional income yielding options and inflated asset prices across the board, which is transferring more risk to capital bases.

MacLeod said the global strategy seeks to address those concerns, targeting a high-income yield whilst safeguarding our investors' capital.

"The time is right for a differentiated investment approach and we are excited to be in a position to invest in our business and create solutions for investors to help navigate this challenging environment," he said.

The team will be supported by recently appointed chief operating officer Tony Hammond, while Hamel Strategic Partners will head up distribution efforts for Wheelhouse, led by Andrew Aitken and Cameron Dickman.

Aitken is the former head of distribution at Bennelong, and Dickman was formerly head of distribution at AMG and Australian Unity.

The Trust Company (Perpetual) is now the Responsible Entity for the Wheelhouse Global Equity Income Fund.

The team has completed extensive testing of an Australian equities focused fund, applying the same rules-based and disciplined derivatives strategy to that of its flagship global fund, however over an index of Australian listed securities.

The local fund is expected to be rolled out to Australian retail and wholesale investors later this year.