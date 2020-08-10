NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Wheelhouse names new partners
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   12:04PM

Wheelhouse Partners has completed its transition to its new independent structure after agreeing to acquire Bennelong Funds Management's stake in its business, naming a new chief operating officer, co-investor and distribution partner.

The revised structure includes a new co-investor in Wheelhouse, Alan Howard who is a co-founder of UK hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management.

Wheelhouse trader Andrew MacLeod and chief information officer Sam Jacob have previously worked at the hedge fund across several markets.  Howard will replace Bennelong in the capital structure of the business.

Wheelhouse managing director Alastair MacLeod said Howard's investment represents a tremendous vote of confidence for the business which began operating under Bennelong's structure over three years ago.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"While volatile market conditions have played to our strengths, we remain steadfastly committed to the core objectives on which Wheelhouse is founded; to generate a reliable, consistent income stream whilst preserving investor capital from market downturns," MacLeod said.

"For the first time in decades, investors are facing falling dividends, fewer traditional income yielding options and inflated asset prices across the board, which is transferring more risk to capital bases.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

MacLeod said the global strategy seeks to address those concerns, targeting a high-income yield whilst safeguarding our investors' capital.

"The time is right for a differentiated investment approach and we are excited to be in a position to invest in our business and create solutions for investors to help navigate this challenging environment," he said.

The team will be supported by recently appointed chief operating officer Tony Hammond, while Hamel Strategic Partners will head up distribution efforts for Wheelhouse, led by Andrew Aitken and Cameron Dickman.

Aitken is the former head of distribution at Bennelong, and Dickman was formerly head of distribution at AMG and Australian Unity.

The Trust Company (Perpetual) is now the Responsible Entity for the Wheelhouse Global Equity Income Fund.

The team has completed extensive testing of an Australian equities focused fund, applying the same rules-based and disciplined derivatives strategy to that of its flagship global fund, however over an index of Australian listed securities.

The local fund is expected to be rolled out to Australian retail and wholesale investors later this year.

Read more: Bennelong Funds ManagementWheelhouse PartnersAlan HowardAndrew MacLeodAndrew AitkenCameron DickmanAlastair MacLeodSam Jacob
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Multi-boutique adds to US team
Bennelong adds to institutional distribution team
Investors back corporate bonds as COVID-19 winner
The next big short
Boutique buys out Bennelong
Bennelong announces executive hires
GQG Partners hires insto director
Boutique shuts doors
Janus Henderson shuts down Aussie fund
Ex-Janus Henderson portfolio manager opens new boutique
Editor's Choice
Sydney Aussie equities manager trims fees
KANIKA SOOD
A Washington H. Soul Pattinson related global equities manager has trimmed the fees on a newly-launched fund by 15bps.
Boutique launches multi-asset fund
KANIKA SOOD
New Zealand's Milford Asset Management is launching an income-focussed, multi-asset fund to the Australian market, in its third local launch.
AFP charges early release scammers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Federal Police have charged three people with allegedly submitting false claims to gain early access to superannuation under the new COVID-19 measures.
Advice firm awarded international certification
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Shadforth Financial Group has achieved the international fiduciary certification following an assessment by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lLIrrL1H