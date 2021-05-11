What to expect from the budget

Ahead of the federal budget tonight, there is already some good news for the superannuation sector and small businesses.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has released details about a few initiatives that will be included in the budget.

The government will allow older Australians to contribute more to their super as one of its budget initiatives, this is being referred to as the Downsizer Scheme.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) was quick to throw its weight behind this move.

"The removal of the work test for contributions will also increase flexibility for older Australians seeking to boost their superannuation savings," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

Frydenberg also announced several measures aimed at boosting home ownership among young people. The Family Home Guarantee will allow single parents to purchase a home with a deposit of as little as 2%.

The New Home Guarantee will see first-home buyers seeking to build a new home or purchase a newly built home able to do so with a deposit of as little as 5%.

Finally, the First Home Super Saver Scheme will increase the maximum amount of voluntary contributions that can be released to first home buyers from their super from $30,000 to $50,000.

"The government understands the importance of owning your own home and the significant economic and social benefits home ownership provides," Frydenberg said.

ASFA said it supports the First Home Super Saver scheme because it focuses on voluntary contributions, therefore not impacting the primary role of super as savings for retirement.

But ASFA and Industry Super Australia are still hoping for more good news in tonight's budget - they want the government to address the gender gap in super by instituting the superannuation guarantee on parental leave.

Meanwhile, Frydenberg announced as part of the budget the government will allow small businesses to apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to pause or modify ATO debt recovery actions where the debt is being disputed in the AAT.

While the government clearly wants to make things easier for small businesses, H&R Block director of tax communication Mark Chapman has warned that we are unlikely to see personal tax cuts in the budget.

"In fact, if things stay as they are, low and middle income earners face a tax rise because of the abolition of the low and middle income tax offset. Tax rises will be between $255 and $1080, with the worst affected earning between $48,001 and $90,000 per annum," he said.

"It was clear that this would happen at the time of the last federal budget so I assume either that the government simply didn't notice (in which case the tax hike might be reversed this time) or didn't care (assuming it could spin its way out of trouble by focusing on the forthcoming tax cuts for high income earners)."