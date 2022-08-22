Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

What's missing for advisers: Atchison Consultants

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:33PM

According to Atchison Consultants principal Kevin Toohey, financial advisers have a unique challenge in applying a passive, broad-based approach to constructing the defensive part of a client's portfolio.

Referring to the composition of the Bloomberg AusBond Composite index against which most fixed income investments are benchmarked, Toohey said "whole categories of securities are excluded from the fixed income benchmarks, with relevance to the financial advice sector now that the Your Future, Your Super has effectively pegged industry and MySuper Australian debt exposures against the Composite index universe."

Toohey explained the Composite Index only includes eight sectors of the fixed income market but excludes floating rate Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, anything beneath investment grade and an extensive range of other asset-backed options that constitute a substantial weighting of the Australian debt market.

As a result, the AusBond Compositive only measures a "slice" of the debt market universe, Toohey said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Notwithstanding, there's still a wide range of opportunities for financial advisers able to work outside the restrictions of the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, and a potential source of long-term alpha.

Advisers should consider whether a more nuanced benchmarking of fixed income allocations is warranted, such as splitting this into Fixed, Gloating and Inflation-Linked sleeves, Toohey said

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Moreover, he said that it's important for advisers to understand and monitor the key characteristic differences between a portfolio and the benchmark and to use specific sleeves to manage weightings or at the very least know where potential diverse performance is coming from.

"It's about understanding the limiting nature of the benchmarks and seeking opportunities to leverage this for clients where appropriate," Toohey said.

Put into another context, he described using the AusBond Composite benchmark to measure the performance of debt markets like using the election result of Queensland to call the Federal election.

Read more: Atchison ConsultantsKevin TooheyYour Future, Your SuperFinancial adviceBloomberg AusBond CompositeMySuperResidential Mortgage-Backed SecuritiesYFYS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Martin Currie introduces Aussie equities strategy
NGS Super bolsters investment team
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Practifi launches deal management app
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report
APRA to improve strategic planning, member outcomes rules
Consultation on faith-based products opens
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
Review of YFYS receives mixed response
Performance test expansion paused as government announces review

Editor's Choice

Regal Funds Management launches private credit capability

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Funds Management is entering the private credit market later this year, offering solutions to Australian and New Zealand clients.

HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
HUB24 reported underlying NPAT of $35.9 million, up 133% from the year prior.

ASIC highlights strategic priorities

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has released its corporate plan, outlining strategic priorities and its course of action for the next four years, with a particular focus on the retirement sector.

Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Equity Trustees will become the responsible entity partner of Tanarra Credit Partners' new TCP Private Debt Income Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.