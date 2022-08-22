What's missing for advisers: Atchison Consultants

According to Atchison Consultants principal Kevin Toohey, financial advisers have a unique challenge in applying a passive, broad-based approach to constructing the defensive part of a client's portfolio.

Referring to the composition of the Bloomberg AusBond Composite index against which most fixed income investments are benchmarked, Toohey said "whole categories of securities are excluded from the fixed income benchmarks, with relevance to the financial advice sector now that the Your Future, Your Super has effectively pegged industry and MySuper Australian debt exposures against the Composite index universe."

Toohey explained the Composite Index only includes eight sectors of the fixed income market but excludes floating rate Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, anything beneath investment grade and an extensive range of other asset-backed options that constitute a substantial weighting of the Australian debt market.

As a result, the AusBond Compositive only measures a "slice" of the debt market universe, Toohey said.

Notwithstanding, there's still a wide range of opportunities for financial advisers able to work outside the restrictions of the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, and a potential source of long-term alpha.

Advisers should consider whether a more nuanced benchmarking of fixed income allocations is warranted, such as splitting this into Fixed, Gloating and Inflation-Linked sleeves, Toohey said

Moreover, he said that it's important for advisers to understand and monitor the key characteristic differences between a portfolio and the benchmark and to use specific sleeves to manage weightings or at the very least know where potential diverse performance is coming from.

"It's about understanding the limiting nature of the benchmarks and seeking opportunities to leverage this for clients where appropriate," Toohey said.

Put into another context, he described using the AusBond Composite benchmark to measure the performance of debt markets like using the election result of Queensland to call the Federal election.